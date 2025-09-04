T2, Huawei Partner to Boost Core Network Infrastructure

T2, Nigeria’s telecoms operator has signed a landmark strategic partnership with Huawei, a global leader in Information and Communications Technology (ICT), to modernise its core network infrastructure.



At a high-level signing ceremony held in Lagos recently, senior executives from both companies gathered to mark the beginning of the transformational journey. Representing T2, were the Chief Executive Officer, Obafemi Banigbe; the Chief Operating Officer, John Vasikaran; the Chief Technical & Information Officer, Ayodeji Adedeji; Vice President, Corporate Services, Ifeloju Alakija; and Vice President, Brands and Communication, Seni Ogunkola.



Speaking during the signing ceremony, Banigbe said: “This agreement is more than a contract — it’s a catalyst. Huawei has been a trusted partner throughout our journey, and this next chapter reaffirms our shared commitment to innovation, reliability, and excellence. With Huawei by our side, we’re not just upgrading our network, we’re future-proofing it.”



Echoing Banigbe’s vision, CEO of Huawei Nigeria Carrier Business, Jiang Junyong, emphasised the strength of the alliance, said Huawei is proud to support T2’s bold transformation journey.



“This partnership reflects our shared commitment to innovation and excellence. We’re bringing world-class solutions to help T2 build a resilient, high-performance core network that will support next-generation services and long-term growth,” Junyong said.

