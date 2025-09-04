Police to Announce New Spokesperson as Adejobi is Redeployed to Delta

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) yesterday stated that arrangements are being finalised for the announcement of a new Force Public Relations Officer(FPRO).

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said in a statement that he has approved the posting of the current FPRO, DCP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, as the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, Delta State Command.

This deployment, he said, underscores the confidence of the Force leadership in Adejobi’s wealth of experience, professionalism, and capacity to further strengthen operational strategies within the Command.

He said: “I commend DCP Adejobi for his exceptional service as Force Public Relations Officer. His professionalism, commitment, and remar-kable contributions to enhancing the image and communication strategies of the Nigeria Police Force have been outstanding.”

Egbetokun expressed confidence that Adejobi will bring the same level of dedication and excellence to his new assignment in Delta State.

Earlier, the Force spokesperson performed his last official assignment as the image maker of the Force when he gave a briefing on the operational activities of the operatives of the Force across all formations for the month of August 2025.