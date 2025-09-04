Ooni Global Celebration: Ife Monarch to Mark 10 Years of Reign with Pan- African Festival

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, will between November 30th to December 7th, mark the 10th anniversary of his coronation with a landmark international festival themed, “A Reign of Peace, Culture and Unity.”



Speaking at a press conference yesterday in Ile- Ife, Queen Aderonke Ademiluyi Ogunwusi noted that Ooni as the spiritual leader of the Oodua race has redefined traditional leadership for a modern era.



Queen Ogunwusi made it clear that the reign of the Monarch has been a beacon of peace, cultural preservation, and socio- economic advancement, restoring Ile-Ife as undisputed cradle of Yoruba civilization and the spiritual heart of Africa.



According to her, “Since ascending the throne in 2015, Ooni had consistently championed initiatives that have touched lives both within Nigeria and across the diaspora.”



She remarked that as a custodian of Yoruba culture, Ooni has played a pivotal role in cultural diplomacy and Pan-African unity, serving as a bridge between Africa and her diaspora.



Queen Ogunwusi stressed further that through Ooni’s outreach, communities in the Americas and the Caribbean who trace their lineage to Yoruba heritage have strengthened their bonds with the motherland.



She opined that, “beyond cultural ties, the Ooni has been a strong advocate for economic empowerment. through his businesses, including the Inagbe Cocowood factory and the Ojajamore Shopping mall which has created employment for more than 3,000 indigenous youths.”



She said the eight-day celebration, will not only highlight the richness of Yoruba culture but also foster global cultural exchange, affirming Africa’s enduring place in world history.



Queen Ogunwusi however emphasised the festival will attract world leaders, royalty, cultural icons, scholars, and tourists, transforming Ile- Ife into the epicenter of African heritage and global unity for one historic week.