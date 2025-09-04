Nigeria’s Event Entrpreneur Gets International Awards

Bisi Sotunde, Managing Director of BusyBee Events, has been honoured with two international awards for her sterling leadership and milestone contributions to the global event planning industry.

According to a recent statement, Sotunde was presented with the Event Planning Company of the Year Award( Nigeria- Africa Category ) by Prestige Awards in the United Kingdom in August.

She also received the African Women Change Makers 2025 Honourary Award at the African Women Achievers Awards and Summit, an event hosted by the Mayorkings Agency in South Africa.

The entrepreneur said the recognition reflected her team’s efforts and the growth of the events sector in Nigeria and Africa at large.

“This recognition is a call to keep raising standards in the industry and supporting more professionals to succeed,” she asserted.

She disclosed further that her brand has evolved from a small enterprise into a leading event planning and business development firm.

She said, “Our organisation provides event management services to both corporate and private individuals as well as business coaching and training for aspiring and existing entrepreneurs in the creative sector.”

Sotunde is the convener of the BusyBee Event Business Summit, an annual forum that brings together elite event professionals and business leaders to share ideas and build capacity.

The summit has become a key knowledge hub in the industry, with participants from across Nigeria and beyond.

The event expert leads a thriving community of over 500 event professionals who seek to promote healthy relationships, which fosters collaborations and business growth

Through the BusyBee Academy, Sotunde has trained and mentored hundreds of professionals, many of whom now run successful businesses in event management and related fields.

Her role as a mentor extends to international organisations, including the Global Entrepreneurship Network (GEN Nigeria), Tony Elumelu Foundation, Cherie Blair Foundation, etc

Sotunde is a member of Chartered Institute of Mentoring and Coaching in Nigeria and actively participates in several professional associations, such as Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce( NBCC), Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry(LCCI)etc

Her contributions to the events sector have been recognised over the years.

She was named Mentor of the Year by the Association of Professional Party Organisers and Event Managers in Nigeria( APPOEMN) Association of Event Vendors in Nigeria(ASSEV) etc

“I am honoured to be recognised for the work I am passionate about,” she further stated. “These awards encourage me to continue helping others and creating opportunities for growth in the industry.”

Industry experts say recognitions such as these highlight the growing role of Nigerian event professionals on the global stage.

With the country’s creative sector expanding rapidly, planners like Sotunde are increasingly being seen as ambassadors of innovation and entrepreneurship.