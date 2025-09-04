Minimum Wage: NECA Commends Imo, Ebonyi Govt, Urge Others to Do Same

Oluchi Chibuzor



The Director-General, Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA), Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, has commended some state governors for increasing the minimum wage for their workers in the face of difficult economic realities.



Oyerinde made this disclosure while featuring on a local TV program in the wake of recent announcement of minimum wage increase by the governments of Imo State and Ebonyi State, recently.



Imo State recently approved a new minimum wage of N104, 000 for its civil servants while Ebonyi State followed suit by raising the minimum wage for its civil servants to N90,000.



While urging other governors to toe the same path, he attributed the response on the part of the two states to either the increased inflow from the federation account, prudent management of resources or productivity of the workers.



He explained that states have no excuse not to pay their workers beyond the minimum wage especially in the face of economic realities. He stressed that it was in the best interest of sub nationals to review the wages of their workers so as to enhance their productivity.



“Workers are the key drivers of the economy. And whatever will increase productivity or drive motivation especially with the fuel subsidy removal and other reforms carried out should not be toyed with,” he said.



He also urged the governors to deploy the increased inflow from the federal government to address other economic issues so as to enable the minimum wage become more sustainable for the workers.