Julius Berger Wins Award of Excellence in CCESSA Delegate Conference 

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

The Construction and Civil Engineering Senior Staff Association (CCESSA) affilliated to TUC, has commended leading construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for its continual exceptional support towards construction and civil engineering senior staff association of Nigeria, stating that the company deserves an award for maintaining a good relationship with CCESSA.

Speaking during the delegates conference, last week, CCESSA’s National President, Otunba Comrade Ayodeji Adeyemo emphasized on the long-standing relationship between CCESSA and Julius Berger Nigeria PLCpraising the company’s continual support to the Association.

“Julius Berger Nigeria PLC has been very supportive of the CCESSA body and because of how they’ve been supporting they’ve been a pillar to CCESSA and CCESSA dims it fit to honour Julius Berger Nigeria PLC for consistency and for the support they have been getting. CCESSA is a body of all construction workers, senior staff construction workers, just as we have NSEU for junior staff. For senior staff, it’s CCESSA.

Speaking on behalf of the company after receiving the award at the first quadrennial delegates conference of CCESSA over the weekend, the Director of Administration, Julius Berger Nigeria PLc, Alh. Dr. Kaita Abdulaziz said, “on behalf of Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, we want to say a big thank you to CCESSA for the recognition of Julius Berger. Julius Berger and CCESSA.

Reminding the Association the essence of collaboration and unity, the Director said, you know, we work together, we collaborate together, you know, for the betterment of all the workers and also the company as well. And we have a robust working relationship with CCESSA and we are also looking forward for more collaboration together.

At the Award presentation ceremony were the Director, Administration, Alh. Dr. Abdulaziz Kaita, National President, Julius Berger Senior Staff Association, Comrade Erayokan Silvester; and General Secretary, Julius Berger Senior Staff Association, Comrade Jamiu Akinola, among others.