INEC: Letters of Intent for Registration of Political Parties Hit 171

• 2.8m voters to elect new Anambra governor

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that it has received a total of 171 letters of intent for the registration of new political parties.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman, Information & Voter Education Committee, Sam Olumekun, in a statement Thursday, said it has received 19 more letters of intent from 19 associations seeking registration as political parties as of Wednesday, September 3, 2025.

He noted that the details of the latest update are uploaded on its website and other official platforms for public information.

Olumekun added: “Since our last update on the number of associations seeking registration as political parties, 19 more letters of intent have been received, bringing the total so far to 171 as at yesterday, 3rd September 2025. Details of the latest update are uploaded to our website and other official platforms for public information.

“As earlier announced by the commission, a shortlist of the pre-qualified associations is being finalised for the next stage of application for registration. The committee reviewing the letters of intent has prepared its recommendations for final consideration by the commission.

“We wish to appeal to all the associations that submitted letters of intent to remain patient as we finalise the process. We also urge them to avoid frequent changes to their logos, acronyms and addresses or one association submitting multiple requests.

“Worse, some associations have changed their interim leaderships, following defections to other associations or even existing political parties, thereby delaying the process.

“We wish to reassure the associations that the commission will treat all applications fairly while urging them to assist the process by remaining consistent.”

Olumekun stated that the commission would continue to communicate with Nigerians on all its activities.

Meanwhile, the has commission stressed that a total of 2,656,437 registered voters would elect a new governor in Anambra State in November.

According to Olumekun, “In continuation of preparations for the forthcoming Anambra State governorship election, the commission carried out voter registration in the 326 wards across the state from 8th to 20th July 2025. During that period, 168,187 citizens registered as new voters.

“At the end of the registration exercise, the commission earmarked a period of one week (8th to 20th July 2025) to display the list of new registrants in all the wards for claims and objections by citizens in the spirit of Section 19(1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“Furthermore, the commission scrutinised the list using the Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS) to detect invalid registrations. At the end of the process, 27,817 records were found to be double or multiple registrations and removed from the list.

“Consequently, the figure for new registrants now stands at 140,370, while valid applications for transfer into the state is 5,983, making a total of 146,353 new voters.

“Prior to the recent voter registration, Anambra State had 2,656,437 registered voters. With the new registrants, the voters roll for the state now stands at 2,802,790.

“The distribution of the new figures by local government area shows that Idemili North with 246,318 (8.79%) has the highest number of voters, followed by Awka South with 216,611 (7.73%) and Ogbaru with 188,016 (6.71%). On the other hand, Dunokofia and Anambra West have 83,580 (2.98%) and 71,332 (2.55%) registered voters respectively.”

Olumekun said the distribution of new voters by local government area has been uploaded to its website and other official platforms for public information.

It assured Nigerians that new voters in Anambra State, as well as those who applied for transfer or replacement of their lost or damaged Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) that their cards would be ready for collection well ahead of the governorship election holding in the next 63 days on Satruday, 8th November, 2025.