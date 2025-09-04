Glo Rewards Subscribers with Millions in Jolly Cash Awards

Excitement filled the air on Monday as telecommunications powerhouse, Globacom, rewarded seven lucky subscribers with millions of naira in its Jolly Product Cash Award scheme which continues to deliver both entertainment and empowerment to Nigerians.

The prize-presentation ceremonies held across multiple cities across the country featured winners from different categories – Jolly Life lottery, Jolly Wheel, Jolly Win, and Jolly Trivia.



The star of the day was Sunday Efenure, a 69-year-old technician from Edo State, who clinched the ₦1 million top prize in the Jolly Wheel promo.

Speaking after receiving his cheque at Gloworld, Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos, Efenure admitted he had doubts when first informed of his win.

“With the rate of scams in the country, I didn’t believe it. My wife told me to check, and I even asked my son to make verifications about it. When he confirmed it was real, I hurried down to Lagos. I am grateful to Glo for this life-changing reward,” he said with visible joy.



Another highlight was the presentation of ₦500,000 prize to Taiwo Oni, a 39-year-old Ibadan resident, who won in the Jolly Life category in the Oyo State capital.

His twin brother, Kehinde, who accompanied him to the event, could not hold back his excitement, exclaiming in Yoruba, “E chop am o! me sef don run go buy my own glo sim. I must win”, he declared excitedly.



In Abuja, Esther Clifford received ₦500,000 in the Jolly Win segment, describing her prize as “a blessing that came at the right time.”

Similarly, Christopher Onajobhe from Warri, Delta State, winner of ₦200,000 in the same reward scheme, said Globacom had once again demonstrated its commitment to making the lives of its subscribers better.



The cash presentation also featured Denem Usman Maji from Nasarawa, who won ₦100,000, alongside Godwin Udanna from Onitsha, Anambra State, who received ₦100,000, and Ijeoma Anogwa from Enugu, who smiled home with ₦200,000.



They all described their prizes as timely financial relief that would go a long way in meeting personal and family needs.

Globacom’s Head of Value-Added Services (VAS), Mr. Mojeed Aluko, who presented the cheques to the winners in Lagos reaffirmed the company’s dedication to rewarding loyalty.



He congratulated the winners and encouraged more Nigerians to participate in the Jolly promos by dialling *13199# on their Glo lines and following the menu prompt to join the list of winners.



Tolulope Aminu, the representative of Tetragrammaton International, Globacom’s partner in the initiative, encouraged the winners to spread the news of their fortune to encourage increased participation.



“These promotions are not only exciting but also life-changing, as today’s testimonies have shown,” she noted.



The winners took the opportunity to commend Globacom for its consistency in creating opportunities that enrich lives.



They extended goodwill messages to the company, thanking it for the platform and wishing it greater success in the future.