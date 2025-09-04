FG Denies Using Anti-corruption Agencies to Witch-hunt Opposition

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has

faulted the assertion that the Bola Tinubu administration has weaponised anti-corruption agencies against the political opposition.

He denied such a claim yesterday at the opening of the ICPC Roundtable Engagement on Agenda Setting for Strategic Integration of State Commissioners of Information in the Fight Against Corruption, held in Abuja.

Idris said the administration maintains the policy of non-interference in the work of anti-graft institutions.

“Fighting corruption is indeed one of the eight-Point priorities of the Tinubu administration, and that is why the President is strengthening the institutional framework to fight corruption, especially through the ICPC and the EFCC.

“By its policy of non-interference, the Tinubu administration has made it clear that anti-corruption agencies are not instruments of political witch-hunt. They operate with independence and professionalism in line with the rule of law,” he said.

The minister also reinforced the President’s position that there would be no safe haven for corruption in Nigeria.

Idris said the President was implementing far-reaching judicial reforms aimed at curbing unnecessary delays in corruption trials, ensuring that justice is neither denied nor endlessly deferred.

He noted that the theme of the roundtable – “Partnership for Strengthening Transparency and Accountability at State and Local Government Levels Through Strategic Communications” — “amply justifies the presence of all State Commissioners of Information, who have the onerous task of distilling and cascading information to other strata of the Nigerian society.”

He said transparency and accountability constitute strong pillars of democracy and are, unarguably, at the core of Tinubu’s grundnorm of administration.

The minister urged state governments to set aside political partisanship and embrace the vast opportunities inherent in Tinubu’s agenda, which, according to him, was reshaping the economy to address years of neglect.

“I wish to implore you all, Honourable Commissioners, that irrespective of the political party you belong to, it is important you identify with the massive opportunities inherent in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, who is relentless in reshaping our economy to address years of neglect, and its limitations, and in turn achieve inclusion, diversification, growth and steady development,” he said.

The minister commended the ICPC, led by Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, for its creative approach to development communication, which engages key stakeholders in the states and local government councils who are expected to communicate government policies to the grassroots.