FG Declares Friday Public Holiday to Mark Eid-Ul-Mawlid

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The federal government has declared Friday, 5th September 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate the celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid, the birth of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).



The Minister of Interior, Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, extended warm felicitations to Muslim Umah in Nigeria and across the world on this occasion

Tunji-Ojo enjoined the Muslim faithful to reflect on the virtues of peace, love, humility, tolerance, and compassion as exemplified by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), stressing that these values remain essential in building a united, prosperous, and progressive nation.



He further called on Nigerians, regardless of their religious beliefs, to use the occasion to pray for the peace, security, and stability of the country, while supporting the federal government’s efforts in fostering national harmony and sustainable development.



He said: “The celebration of Eid-ul-Mawlid offers us yet another opportunity to strengthen the bonds of brotherhood, promote peaceful coexistence, and imbibe the Prophet’s teachings of mutual respect and selfless service to humanity.”



The minister also urged citizens to remain law-abiding, security conscious, and supportive of government policies aimed at ensuring the collective well-being of all Nigerians, while wishing all Muslims a joyous and peaceful Eid-ul-Mawlid celebration.