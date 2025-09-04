Fatodu: Lagos Dominance in NYG Result of Investment in Grassroots Sports 

Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission, Lekan Fatodu, has described Lagos dominance of the swimming event at the ongoing National Youth Games in Asaba as a validation of the state’s government investment in grassroots sports development.

The swimming event at the ongoing 9th National Youth Game was concluded on Tuesday, with Team Lagos finishing tops with 23 medals; 19 gold 4 silver ahead of Edo State in distant second with 10 medals, 3 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze while the host, Delta state completed the top three with 2 gold, 10 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Fatodu noted that the dominance displayed backed by exceptional performance of Lagos athletes was orchestrated on remarkable investment, competent human resource and managerial acumen, and effective leadership of Lagos State Sports Commission.

“It’s actually a testament, validation of the resources, support, and infrastructural improvement that Mr Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu is doing. The manifestation of that investment is what we have seen in the performances of our athletes and the outcomes in terms of multiple gold medals that Lagos athletes have gotten in this event.

“There’s no better way to rate the performance than what we have seen in terms of the multiple gold medals the swimmers have earned. It has actually reaffirmed the position of Lagos State as the leader in swimming in Nigeria. It has also further proven that currently Lagos swimmers U-15 athletes are actually the best across Nigeria, and we will continue to do better.”

The athletes were cheered on to by their mates in other sports and their parents at the Swimming Pool of the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

Fatodu states that the developmental competition should be prioritized to produce future athletes that will represent the country.

The Youth Games serve as an avenue for states to discover, nurture, and develop athletes from grassroots.