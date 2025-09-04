Fans to Pay N3,000 & N1,000 to See Eagles, Amavubi Clash

Football fans will pay the sum of N3,000 and N1,000 respectively to watch Saturday’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Amavubi of Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo.

According to NFF’s Director of Marketing and Sponsorship, Alizor Chuks, tickets

for the VIP section will go for N3,000 and the popular seats will sell for N1,000 at designated centres within the Uyo metropolis from Friday morning.

“It is important to let the general public know that the NFF Security Committee has declared total war on all ticket manipulators this time. Ticket fakers and racketeers will be dealt with.

“All tickets will be scanned at the gates. All intending spectators are advised to buy their tickets from accredited ticket sellers. Fake ticket sellers or holders will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Meanwhile,

the Akwa Ibom State police command has assured of adequate security for players, fans and visitors already in the state for the big game.

“All arrangement has been put in place to ensure a hitch-free World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Rwanda this coming Saturday at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo,” the Commissioner of Police (CP), Baba Mohammed Azare, said while briefing Journalists at the State Police headquarters, Ikot Akpan Abia, Uyo.

“We are determined to guarantee that football-loving Nigerians enjoy the football match under a peaceful atmosphere devoid of any infractions of law and has directed the deployment of specially selected officers knowledgeable in crowd control and policing events to provide top-notch security before, during and after the football match,” the CP said.

The CP, therefore, enjoined all football fans visiting the ‘Nest of Champions’ to conduct themselves in a most orderly and hospitable manner, noting that “sport is a veritable means to promote unity, solidarity and cultivate enduring friendship.”