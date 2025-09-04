Ekong Calls for Massive Support for Super Eagles Against Rwanda on Saturday

*”We know the gravity of the games against Rwanda and South Africa”

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles Captain, William Troost-Ekong, has called on Nigerian fans to stand firmly behind the team as they prepare to take on Rwanda and South Africa in the two crucial 2026 World Cup qualifiers within the next one week.

Speaking in Uyo yesterday before Coach Eric Chelle had the first full compliment of all invited 23 players in camp, Ekong, confirmed that Eagles are well focused on the task ahead, which is to pick all six points from Rwanda and South Africa.

“The boys are very focused, and we’re looking forward to the game on Saturday (against Rwanda).

“I want to thank the fans for their support, and I ask them to continue encouraging us—be there in the stadium on Saturday, keep praying for us, and rally with everyone else in Nigeria.”

The Al Kholood central defender in the Saudi Arabia Pro League insisted that the Super Eagles are not unaware of the consequences of not winning the Saturday clash with the Amavubi in Uyo and the clash with South Africa’s Bafana Bafana on Tuesday in Bloemfontein.

“It’s going to be an important set of games for us, starting on Saturday. We know the gravity of this game, and we’ll remain focused on our preparation, because that’s what will give us confidence for the match,” Ekong told reporters before leaving for the evening training at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in the Akwa Ibom capital .

Earlier yesterday, Ademola Lookman and Cyriel Dessers strolled into the team’s

Four Points by Sheraton Hotel base at Ikot Ekpene. The last set of players to arrive the camp base include; Galatasaray striker, Victor Osimhen; new Fulham forward, Samuel Chukwueze; Wolves new striker, Tolu Arokodare; Raphael Onyedika of Club Brugge and Crystal Palace’s Christantus Uche.

Super Eagles’ first 15 minutes training session inside the main bowl of the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo yesterday at 6pm was open to the media after which they continued the rest of the work out behind closed gates.

Meanwhile, Rwandan contingent landed at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo at 5.28pm on Tuesday.

The delegation was led by the newly-elected President of the Federation Rwandaise de Football Association (FERWAFA), Fabrice Shema Agoga.

The contingent was well-received by a team from the local organizing committee, and is staying at the Ibom Hotel and Golf Resort, Uyo.

The Amavubi trained at the practice pitch of the Nest of Champions by 4pm yesterday.

Nigeria, fourth in the group with only seven points from six matches, will face Rwanda on eight points at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on September 6, before travelling to Bloemfontein for a battle of supremacy against the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on 13 points September 9.