Awolowo House Pulled Down for New Technology Mall

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The iconic Awolowo House, in the heart of Ikeja, Lagos and a symbol of innovation since 1978 has been demolished.

The building, managed by Wemabod, a subsidiary of Odu’a Investment Company Limited, owned by the six South-west states of Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti is to be rebuilt into a modern and magnificent technology haven called Awolowo Technology Mall.

The redevelopment of the Awolowo Technology Mall, is to commemorate and immortalize legendary nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s legacy of innovation, quest for knowledge, spirit of discovery, and excellence.

The Managing Director of El- Salem Nigeria Limited, Mr Ben Gbade Ojo,stated in Abuja that the new Awolowo Technology Mall would more than double the previously available commercial space of Awolowo House from 4,800 sqm to over 9,000 sqm.

Gbade Ojo, whose company is in partnership with Wemabod to develop the Awolowo Technology Mall added that the Awolowo Technology Mall, now famously called A.T Mall, was a place where top-notch information technology companies would set up shops and offices to exhibit and market the latest information communication technologies and systems, as well as where the latest ICT products from global technological companies could be found in Nigeria.

“It is a place where leading ICT experts congregate and set up shops and offices, a place where ICT training is carried out by global ICT geniuses and where ICT puzzles find ready answers, and ICT problems find well-tailored solutions. You will likely find at the A.T Mall, any ICT product or electric product available in the world, and you may not need to travel outside Nigeria for the product. Whatever technology products or services you are in need of, come to A.T Mall, Ikeja, and you will get them,” he said.

A recent comprehensive report by data analytics firm, Statisense ranked Lagos as the world’s fastest-growing emerging technology ecosystem in 2025. The report published on X placed Istanbul in second position, followed by Pune. Belo Horizonte, Mumbai, Curitiba, Riyadh, Johannesburg, Chennai and Ho Chi Minh City completed the top ten. Analysts say the ongoing development of the magnificent Awolowo Technology Mall, now sought after by world-class technology firms, will further solidify Lagos’ now globally acknowledged status as a leading technology hub in the world.Statisense is a leading artificial intelligence data analytics company known for its annual ecosystem intelligence reports across emerging market.

Caption: L-R: National President, Julius Berger – Senior Staff Association, Comrade Erayokan Silverster;

Director, Adminstration, Julius Berger Nigeria PLC, Alh. Dr. Kaita Abdulazziz; and General Secretary,

Julius Berger – Senior Staff Association, Comrade Jamiu Akinola, during the presentation of

Excellence to the Director on behalf of CCESSA