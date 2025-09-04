ATCIS Nigeria Kicks against 100% Hike in Passport Fee

Agnes Ekebuike



Association of Telephone, Cable Tv, and Internet Subscribers of Nigeria (ATCIS Nigeria) has rejected the recent hike in international passport fees in the country, describing the hike as unwholesome.



The rejection is one of the push-backs against government’s decision to increase passport application fees to N100,000 for the 32-page passport and N200,000 for the 64-page passport effective September 1, 2025.



National President of ATCIS Nigeria, Sina Bilesanmi, in a statement, said the increment could not be justified at this trying times when Nigerian citizens are grappling with a myriad of policy-triggered economic hardships.

According to Bilesanmi, the decision is a sign of total alienation and disconnection of the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, and the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kemi Nandap, with the realities of the common man.



“We are appalled by this development. These officers of the federal government failed woefully to consider the economic hardships faced by many Nigerians before approving the fee hike.



“It’s unclear why this harsh decision was taken. Could it be to raise more money for the government? Could it be an attempt to stop young Nigerians traumatised by the economy not to be able to leave?



“Whatever, it leaves a sour taste in our mouths. We therefore urge President Bola Tinubu to overrule this harsh decision in the interest of his administration,” Bilesanmi said.

