Akpabio: Nigerian Youths Can Rule the World with Right Support

•Senate President congratulates 11-year-old TeenEagle bronze medalist

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has declared that Nigerian youths possess the talent and capacity to compete globally and lead in various fields, if given the right support and encouragement by relevant government agencies.

Akpabio, according to a statement by his media aide, Jackson Udom, stated this while receiving Miss Cara Victor Antai, an 11-year-old Nigerian student who recently won the Bronze Medal at the prestigious TeenEagle Global Final 2, held at the University of Surrey, United Kingdom.

He said, “I congratulate you, my daughter, on this great feat. It shows that Nigerians, when given the opportunities and encouragement by the relevant agencies of government, can achieve whatever they set out to achieve.

The event took place at Akpabio’s country home in Ukana, Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

He further praised Cara’s parents, Dr. and Mrs. Antai, for their role in nurturing her academic excellence, describing the award as both an honour and a call to greater responsibility.

The TeenEagle competition, which attracted over 20,000 participants from 69 countries, began with online qualifying rounds and concluded with the Global Final 2 in the UK from July 27 to August 3. Cara competed in the TeenEagle 1 category.

The winner showcases her skills in reading, listening, writing, and speaking. In addition to winning Bronze, she also received a Special Award for “Best in Charisma.”

Eight students represented Nigeria at the global event, five from NTIC Abuja and three from NTIC Yobe, reaffirmed the country’s growing presence on the international academic stage.

Senator Akpabio emphasized that with sustained investment in education and talent development, Nigerian youths can not only compete but excel globally.