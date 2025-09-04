Airtel Africa Foundation Offers Tech Scholarships to Nigerian Students

In a bold step towards advancing access to education and youth empowerment in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, the Airtel Africa Foundation, through Airtel Nigeria, has announced that two Nigerian students, Terence Ifeanyichukwu and Ali Usman Mohammed, have been selected as recipients of the Airtel Africa Fellowship.



The scholars will pursue undergraduate studies in technology, including Artificial Intelligence, at Plaksha University in Mohali, India, an institution known for reimagining engineering education for the 21st century.



According to Airtel Africa Foundation Chairman, Dr. Segun Ogunsanya, “Beyond offering an opportunity to study in one of the most advanced universities in the world, this Fellowship is also about equipping Africa’s future tech leaders with up-to-date skills while nurturing their talent, drive, and ambition to change their communities and the world. We are immensely proud of Terence and Ali and are confident they will make Nigeria proud.”



Airtel Nigeria CEO, Dinesh Balsingh, further described the scholarships as crucial steps toward building the human capital needed for Nigeria’s digital transformation.



“Through high-calibre technology education like that which is offered through the Airtel Africa Fellowship, our hope is to contribute significantly to the growth of Nigeria’s digital economy by helping to train a large number of technical talents across the board,” he said.