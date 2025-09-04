ADC Declares Rivers LG Election a Sham

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has described the recent local government councils’ election in the state as a sham vowing to challenge the outcome of the poll at the court of law.

The ADC also described the recently LG election as fraudulent mockery of democracy, saying that it would not stand.

Speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt, the ADC chairman in the state, Mr. Leader Sampson, said the exercise was not only illegal and unconstitutional, but also represents an alleged brazen assault on democracy, adding that “it cannot and will not stand”.

Sampson alleged that “the election is nothing more than an attempt by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to impose his handpicked candidates on the people of Rivers State”.

He said “We reject this desperate act of political manipulation, stressing that “The absence of Rivers people from the polls was a thunderous and commendable rejection of this flagrant disrespect for democratic norms”.

“As a law-abiding political party, the ADC refused to participate in this sham process. We will challenge its illegality to a logical conclusion.

“We recall that during the national bye-elections earlier this year, INEC failed to conduct elections in Rivers State, specifically in Khana Constituency 2 on the grounds that the state was under emergency rule and therefore unsafe.”

He wondered, “If INEC, with its national mandate and resources, could not conduct a single constituency election under these conditions, how then could RSIEC claim to conduct elections across all 23 LGAs of Rivers State under the same so-called emergency? This is a glaring contradiction and exposes the fraud”.

Sampson regretted that “President Bola Tinubu himself, recognising the unlawfulness of the exercise, suspended parts of the Constitution midway through the process”, saying that “This amounts to changing the rules in the middle of the game—an unacceptable and dangerous precedent in any democracy”.

Stressing that “Rivers State has been under siege”, ADC chairman said “Our dear state has been reduced to the playground of self-serving politicians: from the unlawful state of emergency, to the removal of a democratically-elected governor, to this mockery of an election”.

He alleged that the will of the people has been trampled upon repeatedly, “but Rivers people have spoken with one voice: enough is enough! This is not a minor aberration; it is a grievous blow to Nigeria’s democratic journey. It is a clear demonstration of how far desperate politicians are willing to go to cling to power”.

The party chairman however, called on “Nigerians to recognise this as a wake-up call. The enemies of democracy cannot be allowed to win”.

He added that, “The people of Rivers State remain resolute and will continue to resist until our rights are restored and democracy is secured against corruption, tyranny, and abuse of power.

The embers of resistance are already glowing, and no force can extinguish the people’s desire for justice, freedom, and accountability”.

He also called on members of ADC and “indeed all lovers of democracy to remain steadfast and resolute. This brazen subversion of democracy will be met with equal determination”.