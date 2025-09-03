Tinubu Directs Immediate Review of Security Operations in Katsina

•Seeks daily feedback on progress, reassures on state police

•Troops eliminate 20 terrorists, apprehend logistics suppliers in Borno

Deji Elumoye and Linus Aleke in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday declared that the Armed Forces will deploy more advanced military hardware and surveillance gadgets in Katsina State to halt the recent spate of attacks on innocent citizens by bandits.

The President, who spoke while receiving a delegation of eminent citizens of the state led by Governor Dikko Radda at the State House, said the federal government will consider the operations of a state police, and further equip recently deployed forest guards.

Tinubu, who decried the politicisation of proposed state police, said the exigencies of security in some states will require the deployment of outfits that understand the terrain and the peculiar culture of the people and can easily network at the grassroots.

“The security challenges that we are facing are surmountable. Yes, we have porous borders. We inherited weaknesses that could have been addressed earlier. It is a challenge that we must fix, and we are facing it.

“I have today directed all the security agencies to energise further and look at the strategies. We have approved the additional acquisition of drones,” he said.

The President also directed daily feedback on the operations in Katsina.

“I am reviewing all the aspects of security; I have to create state police. We are looking at that holistically. We will defeat insecurity. We must protect our children, our people, our livelihood, our places of worship, and our recreational spaces. They can’t intimidate us,” the President added.

He assured the eminent leaders that former President Muhammadu Buhari would be immortalised to capture his legacy for posterity.

“The time we lost our brother, President Buhari, is a loss for all of us. It is the will of God Almighty, but he has left in a good way. He didn’t hand over a defeated country, a battered political structure, but a legacy of success, and that is the most important thing.

“We just have to continue praying that Almighty Allah should grant him Aljannah Firdausi and give the rest of us the ability to stand very strong and push Nigeria forward. Not to look back in sorrow but move forward in success. It would have been regrettable if we had lost the elections to the other parties. There are no other wishes he would have had than to have Katsina State intact, and the presidency intact,” the President noted.

Earlier in his remarks, Governor of Katsina State thanked the President for his continual support for the state, which includes the appointment of indigenes into strategic positions in the state and the provision of infrastructure.

“Mr President, I would like to thank you very much, and I want to say before our elders that there was never a time I came to the President with a request that he rejected. We thank you, Mr President, for sharing with Katsina.

“You are a true son of Katsina State. I recall that Katsina is the first state you visited and spent a night. We thank you for the privilege. We are here again, Mr President, I know that you are aware of the problem affecting our state,’’ he said.

Radda said the state would need more support in the areas of security, youth empowerment and infrastructure.

Also speaking, a former Governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Masari, thanked the President for honouring the late President Muhammadu with a “true state funeral”, assuring the President of the loyalty of the state.

In his remarks, the Waziri of Katsina, Senator Ibrahim Ida, commended President Tinubu`s efforts to ensure the timely completion of the Kano-Maradi Rail project and other infrastructures in the state.

Meanwhile, troops of the Joint Task Force North-east, Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), with close support from the Air Component and local security outfits, have killed no fewer than 20 terrorists in coordinated operations aimed at ridding the North-east region of terrorist elements, the Nigerian Army has said.

The army also highlighted that the sustained, coordinated operations against JAS/ISWAP terrorists across the general areas of Gujba, Gubio, Sabsawa, Whumtakum in Chibok LGA, Mandarari in Konduga LGA, Gajigana in Magumeri LGA, Konduga, Banki, and Loskori Kura in Mafa LGA, also led to the arrest of several terrorist logistics suppliers and collaborators.

A statement by the Media Information Officer of the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, Lt. Col. Sani Uba, also stated that troops, in the course of the operations, recovered several AK-47 rifles, rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) tubes and bombs belonging to the terrorists, as well as a large cache of 7.62mm ammunition.

“They also safely detonated Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and intercepted 242 bags of NPK fertiliser believed to be intended for delivery to terrorists, who use it in the manufacture of IEDs.

“The week-long offensives and strangulation efforts by the motivated troops have continued to deny the terrorists freedom of movement, creating an enabling environment for socio-economic activities to thrive in the North-east,” he said.

Applauding the troops for their determination and dexterity during the operations, the military high command assured them of unwavering support to sustain the fight against insurgency.