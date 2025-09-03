Segilola Resources Operating Confirmed as a Sponsor of GGCE 2025

The organising committee of the Gold and Gemstone Conference & Exhibition (GGCE) 2025 has confirmed Segilola Resources Operating Limited as a sponsor of this landmark conference and exhibition, scheduled to take place in Lagos.

Segilola’s partnership underscores its strategic vision to support responsible mining, value addition, and gender-inclusive empowerment across Africa’s gold and gemstone value chain.

The company’s investment highlights a shared emphasis on ethical sourcing, traceability, and sustainable operations across the industry.

With programming focused on artisanal miners, jewellery SMEs, export readiness, and investor integration, Segilola’s involvement signifies sustained support for grassroots and commercial stakeholders alike.

“We are honoured to welcome Segilola onboard as a sponsor of GGCE 2025,” said Engr (Mrs) Janet Adeyemi – President, Women in Mining Nigeria on behalf of the GGCE team.

“Their support reinforces our mission to drive inclusive growth, gender equity, and high‑standards in Africa’s gold and gemstone sectors.”

The country manager of Segilola, Mr. Austin Manegbo added: “Our participation in GGCE 2025 reflects Segilola’s commitment to sustainable development across Nigeria’s natural resource industries. We look forward to engaging with stakeholders who are shaping the future of ethical mining and gem trade.”