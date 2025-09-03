Parallex Bank Secures ISO Recertification, Reinforces Leadership in Security, Others

Parallex Bank Limited has once again raised the bar in operational excellence and risk management, following its successful recertification for three global ISO standards.

In a statement, the bank noted that the certifications reaffirm the Bank’s commitment to innovation, resilience, and service quality in the ever-evolving financial services landscape.

The statement further explained that the bank was recertified for ISO 27001:2022 (Information Security Management System), ISO 20000:2018 (IT Service Management System), and ISO 22301:2019 (Business Continuity Management System).

Parallex Bank first secured these certifications in 2022 and has now sustained compliance after a rigorous three-year review process, demonstrating its ability to continuously meet international benchmarks.

The statement added that the recertification carries significant implications for the Bank and its stakeholders. It reaffirms continued compliance with global standards and reduces the risk of regulatory non-compliance. It also strengthens customer and stakeholder confidence by underscoring the Bank’s ongoing commitment to security, service quality, and business continuity.

Speaking during the ceremony, Odejide emphasized that: “The theme for the future is Artificial Intelligence,” stressing the importance of organizations moving into the technological shifts that will define the next decade. In his own remarks, Olufemi Bakre expressed appreciation for the certification and acknowledged the collective effort of the team and partners that made it possible.