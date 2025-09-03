NPFL Award Winner, Anas, Targets Over 20 Goals this Season

Receiving the 2024/25 NPFL Golden Boot Award in Abuja on Tuesday, Nasarawa United forward, Yusuf Anas, has set himself a target of over 20 goals in the current campaign.

At the award ceremony which was delayed due to the player’s involvement in the just ended Africa Nations Championship, Yusuf said the award has sparked a determination in him to score more goals than the 17 he netted last season.

Yusuf expressed gratitude for the recognition, describing it as a motivation to aim higher.

“I’m happy to be recognised by the NPFL. This award motivates me to push harder, and I hope to surpass my goal-scoring record from last season and hopefully score more than 20 goals ,” he said.

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) also honoured Daniel Ogunmodede, the Coach of Remo Stars, champions of the 2024/25 NPFL season.

Ogunmodede guided his side to a historic first NPFL title when Remo Stars clinched the championship with 71 points, becoming the first privately-owned club from the South-West since the year 2000 to lift the league trophy.

It was a grand event at the Blue Springs Hotel in the central district of the Federal Capital, Abuja and had in attendance, the President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau, who was represented by the General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi.

In his address, Gusau reaffirmed his often stated confidence in the running of the league by the board led by Otunba Gbenga Elegbeleye.

“The league is improving week in and week out. Every day, I receive not less than 20 invitations from clubs abroad. Instead of castigating our league, let us support and rally round it because the growth is obvious. The NFF fully supports what the NPFL board is doing,” the NFF President said in his address through Sanusi.

Elegbeleye spoke of the board’s commitment to raising standards despite challenges.

“We continue to work around the teething issues that could disrupt the smooth running of the league. Over the last three years, we’ve been able to start and finish the season as scheduled. This consistency has built confidence in the private sector, which is now willing to work with us. Our dream is to raise the quality and standard of the NPFL, ultimately increasing revenue for clubs and organisers,” Elegbeleye said.

N2million was presented to each of the award recipients as prize money, in addition to a commemorative plaque.