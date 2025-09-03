Leadway Graduates Young Developers to Boost Nigeria’s Tech Talent Pool

Ebere Nwoji



Non-banking financial services company, Leadway Group, has announced the successful graduation of 33 young developers from its tech programme, an intensive 13-month training designed to build next-generation experts in Frontend, Backend Programming, and Data Analytics.



The programme, fully sponsored by Leadway, reflects the group’s long-standing commitment to youth empowerment and its strategic investment in nurturing Nigeria’s future technology leaders.



Leadway said the graduation ceremony, held recently in Kaduna, marked a significant milestone for the participants, who received world-class training, mentorship, and hands-on industry experience, equipping them with the skills to thrive in Nigeria’s rapidly growing technology ecosystem.



Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Chief People Experience Officer, Leadway Group, Kunbi Adeoti, noted: “At Leadway, we believe that empowering young people with the right skills is one of the most powerful investments we can make in Nigeria’s future. The programme goes beyond training developers; it is about nurturing problem-solvers who will create solutions for businesses, communities, and the wider economy. We are proud to have supported this cohort of young professionals and remain committed to creating more opportunities for youth empowerment across the country.”



Also speaking, Head, Learning and Development, Leadway Group, Celestina Okere, highlighted the role of training in bridging Nigeria’s digital gap.

She said technology was redefining every industry, and that the group’s ability to stay competitive depended on how well it adapted.