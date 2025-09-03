Lagos to Host First E1 Electronic Powerboat Championship in Africa 

Kunle Adewale

The organisers of the E1 Series and the Lagos State Government yesterday expressed readiness to hold a world-class E1 Electric Powerboat Championship that will bring over 250 sports personalities together next month in Nigeria’s commercial capital Lagos.

They said the landmark event that would be taking place in Africa for the first time, between October 3 and 5 in Victoria Island, symbolises Lagos’ commitment to clean energy and climate action, promotion of innovation, tourism, cultural exchange, commerce, sustainability, water transportation and sports potential.

The E1 Lagos GP is more than a sporting event. It is history in motion. For the first time, the world’s only all-electric powerboat championship comes to African waters, placing Lagos alongside Monaco, Venice, and Jeddah as a global host city. The event is a major milestone for the sport and for Lagos’ role in global sustainability conversations.

Speaking during a press parley yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of E1 Series, Rodi Basso, said Lagos competed with other global cities to secure the hosting rights, which would open the state for more investment opportunities in global sport and entertainment.

While hinting that nine teams, including Didier Drogba and Will Smith teams, will be in Lagos for the electric boat racing, Basso assured stakeholders that the technology-driven sport would be sustained in partnership with the Lagos State Government.

He said: “While the ocean is known as one of the most challenging environments of nature, the boating industry is making some significant changes to how they operate their watercraft; however, there are still challenges that remain, and, to overcome those challenges, organisations must redesign and innovate in ways unseen in the industry.

“The E1 Series showcases the technical prowess behind such important developments in the marine industry, but also how boats can become more sustainable by leveraging alternative power and unique architecture to minimise their impact in the most challenging scenarios.”

Also speaking, Mr Sam Egube, the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC) and Deputy Chief of Staff to Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the landmark event will serve as a global showcase for Lagos’ culture, energy, and economic potential.

Egube noted that beyond sporting significance, the E1 championship would showcase Lagos on the global map in line with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s administration’s commitment to joining international conversations on sustainable energy and innovation in marine transport.

“For Lagos, the City of Aquatic Splendour, this is proof of capacity; a thriving hub of commerce, culture, and creativity hosting an event that merges speed, sustainability, and innovation. It signals economic opportunity, tourism growth, and global prestige. E1 Lagos GP elevates Nigeria’s profile as a modern, progressive, and forward-thinking nation.”

“This is an opportunity to show the world what makes Lagos special: the cultural heritage and energy of Lagos people. It is also an opportunity to welcome tourists and investors and share Lagos success stories to bring in more investment and highlight the potential of the city of aquatic splendour. History is happening here. Lagos is racing for the future, for Africa, for the world,” he said.

A member of the LOC and Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Toke Benson-Awoyinka, who expressed optimism that the influx of tourists into the state during the E1 championship would boost the local economy, urged artisans, traders, fishermen, and those in the hospitality industry to tap into the opportunity for economic development of the state and Nigeria at large.

The Commissioner for Transportation, Mr Oluwseun Osiyemi, who is also a member of the Local Organising Committee, emphasised that there are many untapped potential in Lagos waterways, noting that the championship would encourage more people to use alternative means of transportation on the water.

He also disclosed that the Omi Eko project, which will unveil 72 electric boats on Lagos waterways, will boost water transportation and reduce congestion on the road.

The Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity and member of LOC, Mr Gboyega Akosile, while delivering the vote of thanks to the invited guests, said Lagos is ever ready for activities that will spotlight it to generate revenue and increase its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and that of the country at large.

He said Governor Sanwo-Olu is passionate about today’s and tomorrow’s Lagos in line with his administration’s THEMES+ developmental agenda.

Some veteran sports journalists at the media parley commended the Lagos State Government for the initiative, which they noted would go a long way on the global sporting map in making Lagos the investment capital of Africa.