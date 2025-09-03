How Cowbellpedia 2025 is Inspiring Generation of Thinkers, Redefining Brilliance in STEM  

The 2025 edition of Cowbellpedia puts STEM in the spotlight as over 5,000 students across Nigeria showcased problem-solving, speed, and creativity in a 14-week contest. The competition, which crowned Peace Adewole and Kenechukwu Azuike as champions, underscored Cowbellpedia’s role in nurturing a new generation of innovators and strengthening interest in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics from an early age. Funmi Ogundare reports

The 2025 edition of Cowbellpedia, themed ‘The Mega Minds’, which was held recently, wasn’t just another competition; it was where the best young problem-solvers in the junior and secondary school categories showed their skills in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), general knowledge, and puzzles, while keeping viewers on the edge of their seats.

Peace Adewole of Welkins International School and Kenechukwu Azuike of St. Gregory’s College were crowned winners of Cowbellpedia 2025. Both champions walked away with a cash prize of N5 million each, an all-expense-paid educational trip to Kenya, and a year’s supply of Cowbell products, while their schools received laptops and projectors to support STEM learning.

This year’s edition of the popular STEM and general knowledge quiz show saw over 5,000 students from across Nigeria compete in a 14-week intellectual contest that culminated in a high-stakes grand finale featuring 78 rounds of intense competition.

According to the World Bank, approximately 25 per cent of Nigerian university students graduate in science, technology, and engineering-related fields; yet, global assessments continue to highlight gaps in problem-solving and critical-thinking skills.

Cowbellpedia aims to build confidence and foster interest in STEM subjects from an early age. Students like Faith Odunsi and Munachi Ernest-Eze exemplify this journey. Faith, after impressing on the Cowbellpedia stage with record-breaking performances in 2018, went on to win the 2021 Global Open Mathematics competition, outperforming peers from countries including the US, UK, and China.

Munachi, a two-time Cowbellpedia champion in 2015 and 2017, leveraged his success to earn a scholarship to study aerospace engineering at the University of Toronto. Their journeys highlight how national initiatives can nurture talent to excel both locally and internationally.

In this year’s edition of the competition, Peace Adewole, 14, was victorious in the junior category by answering a final-round question in just 0.52 seconds during the thrilling ‘Dignitary Shots’ segment. Kenechukwu Azuike displayed similar brilliance to secure the top spot in the senior category.

Haruna Salvin emerged as the first runner-up with N3 million, while Onyema Alexis, the only girl to reach the finals, claimed the second runner-up spot with N2 million. Anyaeji Arthur rounded out as third runner-up, earning N500,000.

In the senior category, Fopefoluwa Adegboye, Prince Orji, and Lyon Awhaisoba took second, third, and fourth places respectively, winning N3 million, N2 million, and N500,000. These remarkable achievements highlight the talent, speed, and mathematical prowess of Nigeria’s young STEM enthusiasts. Cowbellpedia 2025 offered a total prize pool of N100 million, rewarding not only students, but also their teachers and parents.

The schools of the winners, first runners-up, and second runners-up in both categories also received laptops and projectors.

Parents and teachers also shared in the winnings. Mr. Beckley Adebayo topped the junior parents’ segment, winning N500,000, while Mr. Remi Adegboye led the senior parents’ segment, winning N500,000. Outstanding teachers, such as Mr. Babayode Samuel from St. Gregory’s College and Mr. Stephen Egbeyemi from Ambassadors College, walked away with N1 million each and brand-new laptops.

In his remarks, Francois Gillet, Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria Limited, commended the finalists, saying, “You have done something great for yourselves. No matter what happens, you are all winners.”

Speaking on the motivation behind Promasidor’s consistent investment in STEM, he explained that the organisation views education as central to nation-building. According to him, the long-running Cowbellpedia initiative not only reflects Promasidor’s dedication to nourishing young Nigerians physically through its flagship Cowbell brand but also mentally by fostering intellectual curiosity and rewarding academic excellence.

“The brilliance displayed by students over the 14-week Cowbellpedia competition affirms that Nigeria’s future is bright,” the MD stated. “Our continued investment in STEM education is part of our mission to equip the next generation with the skills to solve real-world problems and drive Africa’s progress.”

He emphasised that the organisation remains proud to invest in the education sector, adding that empowering young Nigerians to become what the company describes as ‘mega minds’ is ultimately an investment in a brighter tomorrow.

The Marketing Director, Adebola Williams, described the 2025 edition of the competition as a groundbreaking celebration of intelligence and creativity among Nigerian students, adding that the theme was inspired by their brilliance and problem-solving capacity.

“The theme reflected the exceptional talents displayed by secondary school students, who were recruited through mini-Cowbellpedia school activations to broaden the initiative beyond the TV quiz, while equipping participants with real-world STEM skills.

“This year’s season raised the stakes, attracting over 5,000 students aged 11 to 17 from schools across Nigeria,” the marketing director explained. “From this pool, 132 students advanced to the elimination stage, 48 reached the quarter-finals, 16 qualified for the semi-finals, and eight made it to the grand finale,” said Williams.

She added that the 2025 edition featured 78 rounds of rigorous intellectual contests, climaxing in a thrilling finale with four competitive segments: 60 seconds of fame, zone of power, questions from the Cowbellpedia bank, and the decisive dignitary shots.

“The Managing Director of Promasidor Nigeria, Mr. Francois Gillet, was present as a guest dignitary, adding prestige to the finale where finalists competed for the coveted top prize,” added Williams.

The Category Manager, Dairy, Mr. Donatus Ukpai, reiterated the company’s commitment to utilising the Cowbellpedia TV Quiz Show as a platform to nurture young Nigerian talents, promote academic excellence, and enhance STEM education nationwide.

Speaking on the broader impact of the competition beyond prize money, he noted that Cowbellpedia was designed to inspire confidence in science and Mathematics, while encouraging critical thinking among students.

“Cowbellpedia aims to inspire academic excellence, boost confidence in STEM subjects, and encourage critical thinking. Beyond the competition, it serves as a platform to showcase and nurture the potential of young Nigerians,” Ukpai said.

He said the winners of this year’s edition represented the best of what students can achieve when given the right opportunities, adding that their achievements not only inspire peers but also motivate schools to strengthen STEM education, while reinforcing the value of learning nationwide.

On the future of the initiative, the category manager disclosed that Cowbellpedia is evolving and may expand beyond Nigeria in the near future. He hinted that new segments would be introduced into the TV quiz show to enhance its impact.

“The Cowbellpedia TV quiz show is always a work in progress, and we’re looking for ways to ensure that the Cowbell brand brings value to the educational system, not just in Nigeria but across the world. More innovations will definitely emerge in the near future, and this will be made public in due course,” he said.