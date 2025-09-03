GITEX 2025: Let’s Use AI, Fintech, Others to Grow Economy, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged innovators, investors and policymakers to leverage artificial intelligence, fintech, healthtech, edtech, agritech and other emerging sectors to grow Nigeria’s economy.

Sanwo-Olu made the call during the opening ceremony of the two-day GITEX Nigeria Tech Expo and Future Economy Conference 2025 in Lagos.

The conference was organised in partnership with KAOUN International and the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy.

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is also a partner in organising the conference.

The governor said GITEX Nigeria was more than a showcase of technology, describing it as a platform for building partnerships and sparking innovation.

He said that it was also an opportunity to lay the groundwork for Nigeria’s ambition to become a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

“We are not just crafting a digital Nigeria; we are shaping a digital Africa that will inspire the world,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He said that Lagos was already positioning itself as the hub of Africa’s digital future.

Quoting the Financial Times, he said Nigeria was home to 23 of the fastest-growing companies.

According to the governor, this is evidence of a strong innovation ecosystem powered by government policies, private sector investment and resilient startups.

Sanwo-Olu noted that events such as GITEX created opportunities for talent development, expansion of digital infrastructure, and strategic partnerships.

He added that these opportunities would help transform traditional sectors such as education, healthcare and agriculture.

He urged participants to explore new technologies and ideas that could uplift underserved communities and promote inclusive growth.

According to him, the future economy conference and the startup festival at the Landmark Centre are designed to provide a platform where visionaries, investors and decision-makers can connect to shape Africa’s digital future.

Sanwo-Olu said Lagos was not just a city but a movement for innovation, adding that the outcomes from GITEX Nigeria would play a role in creating jobs and scaling local startups.

He stressed that it would also strengthen Nigeria’s competitiveness in the global economy. (NAN)