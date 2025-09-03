ECOBA  Lagos Education Foundation  Celebrates Outstanding Students

Edo College Old Boys Association (ECOBA) Lagos Education Foundation (ELEF) recently celebrated the outstanding achievements of students at the Edo College 2025 graduation and prize-giving ceremony at the school premises in Benin City, Edo State.

During the ceremony, ELEF honoured 26 high-achieving students in various classes who demonstrated excellence in academics, sports, character and music amongst others.

ECOBA Chairman of the School Management Board, Sir Xerxes Orhue, who represented the ECOBA National President, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, chaired the ceremony.

In his remarks, Orhue congratulated the awardees on their remarkable achievements and reaffirmed the foundation’s commitment to supporting educational development in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Board of Administrators of ELEF, Professor E. S. Akpata, sent in his good will message.

Also in attendance was a distinguished alumnus of the Class of ’87 and the Honourable Commissioner of Finance, Edo State, Emmanuel Okoebor, who lent his support to on occasion.

A highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of three ELEF awards and cash prizes to Idehen Nosa in SS3 as the best student in Agric Science, Geography and Civic Education. Fellow SS3 students, Utosu Henry and Dafe Mohammed, carted away two ELEF prizes each and cash awards, as the best students in Mathematics and Physics and Literature and Government respectively.

According to a statement, ELEF’s support of this event for over a decade underscores its dedication to promoting excellence in academics, character, sports and other areas of human endeavour amongst Edo College students in order to produce well-rounded students who are well equipped to be the best that they can be and add value to the society.

“The ELEF’s mission is to empower and support the educational development of students in Nigeria, and this award ceremony stands as a testament to its commitment to recognizing and rewarding excellence. The foundation congratulates all the awardees on their achievements and encourages them to continue striving for greatness,” it said.