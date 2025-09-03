CBI Community Network Unveils Initiative for Celebrating African Excellence

A new chapter has opened for Africans in the diaspora as the CBI African Icons Merit Award officially debuts in Indiana, United States. Conceived by the CBI Community Network, the award is designed to celebrate and spotlight Africans abroad who are shaping their communities and industries with remarkable impact. Organizers emphasize that while Indiana remains the base, the scope of the award extends globally honoring and inviting African icons from all over the world to be recognized for their outstanding achievements.

Speaking during the announcement, Convener and Founder of the CBI Community Network, Mr Sunday Lanre Omotoso described the award as a unifying African project created by Africans, and owned by all Africans all over the world. The message is clear: if you are in the diaspora and making impact, this platform was created for you. Indiana serves as the foundation, but the vision is global ensuring that African excellence is celebrated without borders.

“This award is not just an event, it is a movement,” Mr Omotoso emphasised. “We want Africans in every corner of the world to know that their contributions matter. We are creating a legacy of pride, recognition, and unity. Our greatness knows no boundaries.”