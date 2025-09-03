BAL, Chiney Ogwumike Celebrate Young Women in Basketball in Lagos

The Basketball Africa League (BAL), through its BAL4HER platform, in collaboration with two-time WNBA All-Star and BAL Ambassador, Chiney Ogwumike and her foundation “Queens of the Continent”, celebrated young women in basketball at a three-day event in Lagos last weekend.

The on-court activities were led by Chiney Ogwumike, Nigeria Men’s National Team Head Coach, Abdulrahman Mohammed, and BAL staff and Senegalese basketball Player, Fatou Diagne.

The programme featured a networking and leadership session, an U23 basketball camp, and an U16 clinic in Lagos, Nigeria, between August 29 and August 31.

This three-day event marks the first-ever BAL4HER initiative in Nigeria, in partnership with the Queens of the Continent Foundation, celebrating women in basketball.

In all, 100 young women, including 20 U23 players and female professionals in sports selected via an online application process, tipped off the weekend with an inspiring networking and leadership evening hosted by Ogwumike.

This event included two panel discussions centred around themes: “Celebrating Nigeria’s AfroBasket Champions & the Rise of Women’s Basketball” and “Sport as a Pathway to Opportunity and Impact in Africa.”

The speakers included leading voices in sport, public figures and leadership and youth empowerment such as Aituaje Aina Vivian Ebele Iruobe, Chioma Omeruah, Omawumi Megbele, Taye Adeniyi and Tega Dominic.

On August 30, the 20 selected U23 athletes took part in an intensive basketball camp, featuring combine drills, game play, and career pathway discussions with Fatou.

Following the camp, 32 local coaches participated in a BAL Advance Coaches Clinic led by Coach Abdulrahman Mohamed.

On August 31, 45 selected U16 girls from local communities participated in a clinic led by U23 players, who served as mentors and role models. The activity focused on passing down skills, guidance, and inspiration to the next generation.

The three-day events focused on basketball fundamentals while equipping the young athletes with tools to enable them to serve as mentors on and off the court.