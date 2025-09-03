Alcaraz Books US Open S’final Spot
Carlos Alcaraz says he is “here to entertain” after producing another brilliant performance to beat Jiri Lehecka and reach the US Open semi-finals.
The Spaniard took less than two hours on Tuesday evening to beat the Czech 6-4 6-2 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.
The five-time Grand Slam winner laid down an early marker by breaking world number 21 Lehecka in the opening game and displayed a laser-like focus throughout the match.
But Alcaraz still found time for some showmanship during the victory, thrilling the crowd with his astonishing repertoire of shot-making.
“Sometimes I play a shot that I should not play in that moment but it’s the way I love playing tennis,” Alcaraz, 22, told Sky Sports.
“I want to play solid, play well and play smart but at the same time when I have the opportunity to play a great shot – or a hot shot, let’s say – why not?
“I’m here to entertain the people, myself and the team.”
Second seed Alcaraz will either face fourth seed Taylor Fritz or 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.