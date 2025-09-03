  • Wednesday, 3rd September, 2025

Alcaraz Books US Open S’final Spot

Nigeria | 22 seconds ago

Carlos Alcaraz says he is “here to entertain” after producing another brilliant performance to beat Jiri Lehecka and reach the US Open semi-finals.

The Spaniard took less than two hours on Tuesday evening to beat the Czech 6-4 6-2 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

The five-time Grand Slam winner laid down an early marker by breaking world number 21 Lehecka in the opening game and displayed a laser-like focus throughout the match.

But Alcaraz still found time for some showmanship during the victory, thrilling the crowd with his astonishing repertoire of shot-making.

“Sometimes I play a shot that I should not play in that moment but it’s the way I love playing tennis,” Alcaraz, 22, told Sky Sports.

“I want to play solid, play well and play smart but at the same time when I have the opportunity to play a great shot – or a hot shot, let’s say – why not?

“I’m here to entertain the people, myself and the team.”

Second seed Alcaraz will either face fourth seed Taylor Fritz or 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic for a place in the final.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.