2027: The Buhari Organisation Backs Tinubu, Declares Loyalty

•Tinubu says Nigeria has met revenue target for 2025, no more borrowing

•What this means for the Nigeria

•President dismisses pressure from Trump’s tariffs

•Stresses commitment to economic stability, food security, justice

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The influential The Buhari Organisation (TBO) yesterday declared its support for the Bola Tinubu administration, announcing that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has earned the unalloyed loyalty of its numerous members as the 2027 election approaches.

TBO led by a former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Almakura, said this during a courtesy visit to the President at the State House, Abuja.

The delegation assured the President that the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) bloc within the All Progressives Congress (APC) remained firmly behind his administration and would mobilise nationwide to secure the party’s victory at the 2027 polls.

The Buhari Organisation, better known by its acronym TBO, was created in the early 2000s as a platform to build late Muhammadu Buhari’s political profile before he ventured fully into partisan politics. It was a structured support organisation that brought together loyalists, volunteers, and political strategists who believed in Buhari’s vision and sought to position him as a viable national leader.

At its core, TBO served as a vehicle for mobilising grassroots support and coordinating political activities across the country. It provided Buhari with the organisational backbone needed to contest elections and sustain his influence in national debates at a time when he was transitioning from military service and public appointments into the rough terrain of democratic politics.

The activities of TBO eventually gave rise to the CPC, the political party formally registered in 2009 that carried Buhari’s banner in the 2011 presidential elections. This transition from an informal political organisation to a structured party demonstrated the role TBO played as a launchpad for Buhari’s later success. Its networks and structures became the nucleus of CPC and, later on, part of the broader coalition that birthed the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2013.

At the event, Al-Makura, who spoke on behalf of the group, commended Tinubu for steering the country through challenging economic times, sustaining peace and stability, and for honouring the memory of their late leader and mentor, former President Buhari.

“We are with you in loyalty, in person, and in purpose. May Almighty God grant you the wisdom and strength to continue leading our nation,” Al-Makura declared.

Recalling the CPC’s struggles before the 2013 merger that birthed the APC, Al-Makura described Tinubu and Buhari as visionaries whose political partnership laid the foundation for justice, equity, and national renewal.

“Mr. President, you and President Muhammadu Buhari shared more than a political alliance; you shared a vision of a Nigeria built on justice, economic sovereignty, and good governance. Together, you conceptualised and built a platform that remains our pride and our cause,” he said.

Al-Makura pledged that the CPC family, comprising former governors, ministers, lawmakers, women leaders, and party executives, would work tirelessly to consolidate Tinubu’s reforms and sustain the APC legacy beyond 2027.

Also speaking, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, declared that the CPC bloc remains intact and is solidly behind the President.

“Indeed, today is the very first time that former members of the CPC have gathered in such large numbers to visit our President, to show support and appreciation for what he has been doing. I want to seize this opportunity, Mr. President, to assure you of the unconditional support of all former members of the CPC,” Abbas said.

Dismissing insinuations that the bloc was fragmented, the House Speaker insisted that over 90 per cent of CPC’s pioneer leaders remained active and loyal.

He also praised President Tinubu’s partnership with Buhari in 2010, which eventually paved the way for Buhari’s presidency.

Abbas further commended Tinubu for the unprecedented respect shown to Buhari during his passing, noting the state support accorded his family and the President’s personal involvement.

“CPC in every state will go back home and mobilise support for Asiwaju. That movement will cascade down to local government areas, wards, and units. Insha Allah, CPC members will be at the forefront of ensuring your re-election in 2027 so you can continue the good work you are doing,” Abbas assured.

Addressing members of TBO, Tinubu declared that his government had met its revenue generation target for 2025 through the non-oil sector in August, stressing that this was achieved ahead of schedule.

He added that he would remain focused on Nigeria’s progress despite external pressures, including actions from US President Donald Trump.

According to him: “Nigeria is not borrowing. We have met our revenue target for the year, and we met it in August.”

Projecting confidence against international challenges, Tinubu dismissed concerns over United States Trump’s activities, saying, “If non-oil revenue is going well, then have no fear of whatever Trump is doing on the other side.”

Shedding more light on his government’s economic achievements, the President emphasised the stabilisation of the Nigerian economy, with exchange rates improving from N1900 to a dollar to N1450 at present.

His words: “The economy is stabilised; nobody is trading pieces of paper for exchange rate anymore. When I took over, it was N1900 to a dollar. It’s N1,450 now. Rates have been stabilising now.”

He promised continued efforts to create jobs through export, import, and industrial growth.

On food security, the President unveiled plans for a nationwide mechanisation programme, with farm centres established in every region to boost productivity, ensure food sovereignty, and lift millions out of poverty.

“Our path to food security is clear. Every region will have a mechanised farm centre. We are committed to removing poverty from our land, and that is the work we have already started,” the President stated.

Tinubu urged supporters not to be distracted by political noise ahead of 2027, assuring that his administration remains focused on reforms that will deliver prosperity.

“Don’t let anybody threaten you with uncertainty. We know the direction we are going, and we are certain of success. The legacy you will inherit from me is total commitment to justice, transparency and progress. At the end of this journey, it will be a house of joy and prosperity for all,” he said.

The President reflected on the early political alliance with Buhari, emphasising mutual respect and dedication to a progressive government.

“Let me first apologise for coming late. That’s the difference between Muhammadu Buhari and Bola Tinubu. If it were him, he would be here right on time,” Tinubu joked, before expressing heartfelt thanks to those in attendance, including Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abass; former Katsina State Governor and former Speaker, Hon Aminu Masari, Almakura, and others.

He recounted the challenging beginnings of their alliance, noting spirited debates on symbols—“He insisted on parliament and I insisted on broom. He’s so stubborn,” Tinubu pointed out.

The President reassured his supporters not to be swayed by threats but to draw strength from unity and shared belief in a progressive government building on Buhari’s legacy. “Don’t worry about the threats. When I see people like you, my determination is to work harder,” he said.

Tinubu also gave a pledge rooted in Buhari’s principles saying that part of what his administration inherited from Buhari was his honesty, transparency and justice.

“You won’t have anything less than that. You will have joy at the end of this journey, and we will definitely put something together to build a Buhari House; that house will be a house of joy and prosperity,” he assured.

What Tinubu’s ‘No More Borrowing’ Comment Means for Nigeria

If President Tinubu’s statement that Nigeria has met its revenue target and will no longer be borrowing holds true, the implication is significant for the country’s fiscal stability.

First, it suggests that the government is beginning to generate enough income from taxes, customs, oil earnings, and other non-oil sources to cover its planned expenditure. This would mark a shift away from years of heavy dependence on borrowing to plug budget deficits.

One clear outcome is the potential stoppage of the ways and means advances—the controversial mechanism through which the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directly financed the federal government’s shortfalls.

For years, this practice ballooned Nigeria’s debt profile, fueled inflation, and raised questions about the independence of monetary policy. If the government halts this recourse, it would ease pressure on the CBN and help restore credibility to Nigeria’s fiscal and monetary framework.

Another implication is that the federal government will no longer crowd out private players in the domestic borrowing space. By reducing the issuance of bonds and treasury bills to finance recurrent spending, the government frees up liquidity for the private sector, potentially lowering interest rates and stimulating investment in the real economy.

Politically, it also signals a commitment to fiscal discipline. The move could reassure investors, rating agencies, and development partners that Nigeria is working to live within its means and limit unsustainable debt accumulation. If sustained, this could help stabilise the naira, tame inflation, and restore confidence in government finances.

In essence, Tinubu’s declaration points to the beginning of a new fiscal direction: reliance on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) rather than borrowing, the end of ways and means financing from the CBN, and reduced dependence on domestic debt markets.

If backed by consistent revenue reforms, this shift could mark a turning point in Nigeria’s economic management.