Tinubu: No Nigerian is Second-class Citizen, Reiterates Every Region Being Carried Along in His Government

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, declared that in his over two-year-old administration, no Nigerian was being regarded as second-class citizen, while no region was left behind in developmental efforts.

Tinubu, in a verified post on his handle, @officialABAT, stressed that he was on oath to serve all Nigerians and not a particular section of the country.

He listed several projects, including bridges, roads, rail, health centres, as well as power, agriculture, and oil and gas schemes spread across the six geo-political zones being executed by his government.

Tinubu, in the post, stated, “Dear Nigerians, I took an oath to serve all Nigerians, not a section. That oath guides every bridge, road, rail, power, and health project we deliver.

“From the Lagos–Calabar Highway in the South to the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway in the North; from Port Harcourt–Maiduguri rail in the East to Abuja–Kaduna–Kano expressway in the Centre, and the Trans-Saharan highway connecting African countries, these are not local trophies. They are our national assets.

“Health centres are being rehabilitated nationwide, light rail projects in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos & Ogun have been given the green light, 250,000 jobs are being created, power is returning to Kaduna through the revived 255MW power plant, bridges in Onitsha & Bonny reconnect our people, oil exploration is expanding in Bauchi & Gombe, and the AKK pipeline has crossed the Niger.

“Every farmer who needs a road, every trader who needs power, every child who needs a school, every patient who needs care… this is who we are building for.

“This is the equity of Renewed Hope. No Nigerian is second-class; no region is left behind. Together we will rise as one nation, one people, and one destiny. Bet on Nigeria.”