TAAI to Honour Entrepreneurs in Tanzania

The Achievers Awards International (TAAI), a global platform that celebrates excellence, integrity, unity, and innovation, has announced that its 2025 ceremony will take place from October 7–11 at the Golden Tulip Zanzibar, Tanzania. The initiative, best known for its prestigious Under 40 Entrepreneurs Awards, recognises dynamic young leaders and innovators whose determination and vision drive the global economy forward.

This year’s edition of the awards and conference is themed “Entrepreneurial Ecosystem: Innovative Leadership, Resilience and Thriving Through Change.” According to TAAI’s Founder, Joy Osusu, the goal is to bring together notable personalities, top achievers, and entrepreneurs from around the world.

“The event will celebrate excellence, innovation, and impactful contributions in business, leadership, and community development,” she said.

Among the personalities listed for recognition are H.E. Mrs. Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow, First Lady of the Republic of Gambia; Amb. Dr. Bunmi Obakoya; HRH. Dr. Maryam Elisha (Sarauniyar Matan Rafin Zuru); Christian Ochiagha; Chinenye Nnebe; John Merry, and others.

Beyond the awards, the programme will feature keynote sessions and panel discussions with renowned industry leaders, including Hon. Donald Peterson, Special Adviser to the Delta State Government on Entrepreneurship Development; Dr. Aleesha Adatia, Head of Department, Oncology, C-Care International Hospital Kampala; and Agness Suleiman Kahamba, actress and founder of the Tupaze Sauti Foundation in Tanzania. These conversations reflect TAAI’s mission to spotlight innovation, resilience, and leadership across industries.

In a landmark development, the 2025 summit will also mark the official launch of The Achievers Chronicles Magazine International—a premier publication dedicated to highlighting innovators, visionaries, and changemakers who are shaping industries and societies worldwide. The magazine will showcase leadership insights, industry perspectives, and inspiring stories with a focus on innovation, resilience, and social responsibility.

This edition of the awards will particularly highlight women achievers who, through resilience and discipline, are excelling in their fields, underscoring TAAI’s broader vision of fostering cross-cultural exchange, promoting global peace and unity, and showcasing Nigeria’s rich culture and tourism on the international stage.