Sub-regional Insurers to Deliberate on Climate Change at WAICA

Ebere Nwoji


Issues bothering on the “West African Insurer in the Face of Climate Change” will form the thrust of discussions at the 2025 edition of  the West African Insurance Companies Association (WAICA)’s education Conference to be hosted in Nigeria.


This year’s WAICA Conference scheduled from October 12 to 15, 2025, in Lagos is organised by the Nigerian Insurers Association (NIA) on behalf of the  entire Nigerian insurance market.


A statement from NIA said delegates from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, Sierra Leone, Liberia, and other West African nations will feature at the conference.
The Chairperson of the conference local Organising Committee (LOC), Ebelechukwu Nwachukwu, said the event would spotlight the pivotal role insurers play in safeguarding communities and economies from the escalating risks of climate-related disasters.


She said as  the global insurance industry faces mounting pressure to align with the Paris Agreement, West African insurers must also evolve, adopting sustainable practices, integrating environmental risk into underwriting, and developing inclusive insurance products to protect vulnerable populations.
 

