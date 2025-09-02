Stock  Market Drops by N362.8bn to Commence First Trading Week on Negative Note

Kayode Tokede

The stock market section of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) dropped by N362.8 billion in the first trading activities in September 2025 on investors profit-taking In Lafarge Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, Oando Plc and 30 others.

From the losers table, the stock price of Lafarge Africa dropped by 5.4per cent, while that of Zenith Bank and Oando depreciated by 2.4 per cent and 6.3 per cent, respectively to downside the market capitalisation to N88.406 trillion, representing a decline of N362.8 billion from N88.769 trillion the stock market opened for trading.

Also, the NGX All-Share Index fell by 0.4 per cent to 139,722.19 basis points as against 140,295.50 basis points when the stock market closed for trading last week.

Consequently, the NGX ASI in its Month-to-Date (MtD) and Year-to-Date (YtD) returns settled at -0.4per cent and +35.8per cent, respectively.

Sectoral performance was broadly negative as the NGX Banking Index was down by 1.1per cent, NGX Industrial Goods dipped by 0.9per cent, NGX Oil & Gas depreciated by 0.5per cent and NGX Insurance fell by 0.1per cent, while the NGX Consumer Goods index closed flat.

Market sentiment remained weak, evidenced by a negative breadth with 15 stocks advancing against 33 decliners. Sovereign Trust Insurance emerged the highest price gainer of 10 per cent to close at N2.86, per share. SCOA Nigeria followed with a gain of 9.83 per cent to close at N6.59, while Cornerstone Insurance rose by 7.98 per cent to close at N6.90, per share.

Guinea Insurance appreciated by 7.75 per cent to close at N1.53, while Secure Electronic Technology gained 4.71 per cent to close at 89 kobo, per share.

On the other side, Ellah Lakes, Eterna and Veritas Kapital Assurance led others on the losers’ chart with 10 per cent each to close at N12.69, N34.20 and N1.89 respectively, per share.

Chams Holding Company followed with a decline of 9.56 per cent to close at N2.65, while Cutix shed 7.71 per cent to close at N3.23, per share.

The total volume traded decreased by 6.24 per cent to 407.975 million units, valued at N14.777 billion, and exchanged in 33,859 deals. Transactions in the shares of FCMB Group led the activity with 55.842 million shares worth N601.688 million. Access Holdings followed with account of 31.946 million shares valued at N843.017 million, while Fidelity Bank traded 26.154 million shares valued at N547.922 million.

Secure Electronic Technology traded 22.358 million shares worth N19.518 million, while AIICO Insurance traded 17.724 million shares worth N70.471 million.

On market outlook, analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said, “we expect trading to stay mixed as investors balance profit taking with selective positioning in fundamentally strong names.

“With most companies having released results, attention is shifting to the banking sector earnings anticipated in the coming days, which could set the tone for market sentiment.”