Soludo: Statistics on Insecurity Show Anambra Low Among States with High Kidnap Rate

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has said that recent statistics shows that the state is among the lowest in kidnap rate across the country, contrary to shouts of insecurity by his political opponents.

Soludo attributed this to his innovative security architecture in launching the local security outfit, Agunechemba; and Operation Udo Ga Chi; a security operation that has joint forces from all the security agencies in the country.

In a press release on his behalf by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, Soludo contended that the noise about insecurity in the state was merely hyped by political opponents, who seek to discredit the state.

Recently released statistics on kidnapping across the country by TheCable Index, covering the period from July 2024 to June 2025 showed that Anambra was among the state with least kidnap case, with only 63 cases, alongside Adamawa with same number, while 1,203 cases were registered in Zamfara.

Aburime who reacted to this said: “The issue of security in the world today has become a political tinderbox. No matter which region, country, or state, the presence of, or lack of security exerts much influence on governance and politics.

“The recently released statistics by TheCable Index covering the period from July 2024 to June 2025 provide compelling evidence that Anambra’s innovative security architecture by Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, anchored on the Udo Ga Chi allied forces and Agunechemba vigilante network, is delivering exceptional results in the fight against kidnapping and violent crime.

“Indeed, numbers don’t lie. According to TheCable’s recent comprehensive security report covering 36 states and the FCT, Anambra State recorded just 63 kidnapping cases over the 12-month period, a figure that places it at 16th position nationally and remarkably, makes it the safest state in the entire Southeast region.”

He said only few cases of kidnap are heard in Anambra, but opposition politicians play it up, seeking to discredit the efforts of the state government in fighting crime.

“When the challenge is narrowed down to Southeast Nigeria, the narrative often takes a twisted turn of comparative exaggeration among states, with Anambra unfairly demonised.

“As critics continue to amplify isolated incidents and paint pictures of doom concerning Anambra State, the hard facts tell a remarkably different story under the progressive leadership of Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo’s administration.

“This data reveals that Anambra has successfully positioned itself as the most secure state in the Southeast. When viewed against the national backdrop, Anambra’s security achievements become even more impressive.

“Without doubt, under Governor Soludo, Anambra has outperformed many others with supposedly better security narratives,” Aburime said.