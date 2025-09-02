Obidients Raise the Alarm over Anti-Peter Obi Propaganda

•Sensitise Nigerians on need to get their PVCs ready for 2027 election

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Amby Uneze in Owerri

Supporters of Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, under the aegis of the Obidient Movement, have raised alarm over what they described as a coordinated attempt by “paid agents and propagandists” to spread false narratives about him.

The National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, stated this in Abuja on Monday, alleging the group had been confronted with repeated cases of propaganda and misinformation targeted at Obi, dismissing some of the narratives in circulation, describing them as deliberate falsehoods.

In another related development, the Imo State Chapter of the Obidient Movement has vowed to mobilise millions of Nigerians into organised voting blocs to protect the integrity of the 2027 elections and ensure that the people’s mandate can no longer be stolen.

The State Coordinator, Anukanti Vigilius Chukwuka while addressing journalists in Owerri, capital of Imo State, yesterday urged Nigerians from the ages of 18 and above to go and get registered and possess their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs) which would enable them to vote and be voted for as a patriot citizen of the country.

Meanwhile, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement recalled a courtesy visit to elder statesman Afe Babalola on December 9, 2024, during which a defamation case involving Dele Farotimi was discussed.

According to him, the matter was later withdrawn through the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, not because Obi “begged,” as claimed in certain reports.

“Peter Obi does not engage in personal attacks, nor does he condone them. In the case of Dele Farotimi, he merely raised concerns about the manner of his arrest and detention, which was clearly understood by the elder statesman,” Tanko said.

He further emphasized that Obi is not known for patronage politics, but rather for channeling resources into education, youth entrepreneurship, healthcare, the almajiri system, and support for the poor and vulnerable in society.

On Nigeria’s debt profile, Tanko cited figures from the Debt Management Office (DMO), which put the country’s debt at ₦149.38 trillion in Q1 2025, up from ₦144.67 trillion in Q4 2024, saying claims to the contrary were misleading.

Addressing other issues, he said: On the “Yes Daddy” audio: Obi reserved his legal options but chose not to pursue prolonged litigation, which Tanko described as a strategic decision, not an admission of guilt.

On the alleged WhatsApp broadcast targeting Lagos: Tanko maintained that there was no credible evidence linking Obi or his team to such messages.

He accused those spreading the narratives of recycling falsehoods to gain attention, insisting that Nigerians were becoming more discerning.

“Propaganda thrives on lies because the truth exposes failures. These individuals parade themselves with all manner of titles, but in reality, they are failed propagandists desperate for relevance.

“Nigerians deserve better. The Obidient Movement will always stand for truth over propaganda, service over selfishness, and facts over fabrications,” Tanko said.

On its part, the Imo State Chapter of the Obidient Movement stated it had come not just as members of a movement, but as citizens united by a common, urgent belief that: A New Nigeria is Possible.

The coordinator said, “for too long, we have watched as the promise of our great nation has been stifled. We have endured the hardship of unaffordable food, the fear of insecure communities, and the frustration of systems that do not work. We have seen our best and brightest leave, not by choice, but by necessity. This is not the Nigeria we were promised. This is not the Nigeria we deserve.

“But lamentation is not a strategy. Hope is not a plan. Today, the Obidient Movement, Imo State Chapter, is excited to move from hope to action. In response to the national clamour to rescue our beloved nation, we are officially launching our statewide campaign: “A New Nigeria is Possible – Get Your PVC and GO MERD.”

“What is GO MERD? It is our blueprint, our battle cry, and our promise. Get Organized – Make Election Rigging Difficult.

“It underscores our new, focused mission as we head into the 2027 election season. We plan to mobilise millions of Nigerians into organised voting blocs to protect the integrity of our elections and ensure that the people’s mandate can no longer be stolen,” he said.

The mission of the movement in the state is to galvanize every polling unit to make every Obidient to either lead or join a voting bloc of at least 100 Nigerians, insisting, we will work tirelessly to achieve 100% PVC ownership in each and every one of these blocs.

The Permanent Voter’s Card is not just a piece of plastic; it is your power. If the PVC wasn’t important, politicians wouldn’t be paying to have it stolen or bought.

Their plan of action includes calling on every committed Obidient in Imo State to immediately register on Obidients.com and create their voting bloc, adding, your duty is to recruit members, track their PVC status, and prepare your bloc to vote as one united front in 2027.

Again, they intend to mobilise door-to-door, from the streets of Owerri to the villages, using flyers, megaphones, and community influencers to spread the message include engaging market associations, religious centres, youth groups, and unions.

The movement, however, urged INEC to recruit more hands in adhoc capacity so as to get all interested people register, and appealed to the state government and security agencies to provide security to the staff of the commission to enable hitch-free registration.

“I call on every man and woman in Imo State who believes in a better future to take part in this campaign. Do not leave it for others. This is our collective responsibility.

“The path from frustration to transformation is clear. We can save Nigeria. We can make election rigging difficult. And together, as one organised, determined, and powerful force, we, the people of Imo State, will prove to the world that A New Nigeria is Possible,” the State Coordinator stated.