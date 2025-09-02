NBTS President Admonishes Political Leaders to Imbibe Fear of God

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Political office holders in the country have been enjoined to always remember God and be fair in their dealings with people they are elected to serve.

The President, The Nigerian Baptist Theo-logical Seminary (NBTS), Ogbomoso, Rev. (Prof.) S. Ola Ayankeye, gave the admonition yesterday while addressing journalists on the preparation for the 2025 Ministers’ Conference of the NBTS.

Ayankeye, who was reacting to university professors’ demand for an upward review of their salaries to N2.5 million per month, said political leaders who often increased their own pay regularly owe Nigerians to embrace selflessness and love for one another, stating that they must discharge their responsibilities with the fear of God and make service to humanity their watchword.

The cleric urged both government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) to be realistic in their negotiations, noting that it is important for the lecturers to reason better and not do anything that would further destruct the university system.

He said: “The fear of God and the love of fellow citizens will make the politicians rule well and be fair in their negotiations with lecturers most of who taught them when they were in school. On the part of the lecturers and members of ASUU in general it is incumbent on them not to ask for what will destroy the university system even though they deserve to be well remunerated.

“It is important for every part to work together in order to build hope for generations coming behind.”

Ayankeye disclosed that the 2025 Conference with the theme, “The Gospel Minister and His Relationships”, will hold from Monday, September 8, through Thursday, September 11, at the NBTS Alumni Multipurpose Hall, Ogbomoso. He stated that there are various activities designed to develop the theme among which are Bible teaching, African praise, hymn singing, instrumentals, messages, group discussions, intercessory prayers, witnessing, and football match.

He said the theme is relevant to the current situation in Nigeria where some gospel ministers are found to be deficient in their relationship with God, family members, and ministerial colleagues, among others, noting that the resultant effect is tension in intra-personal, interpersonal and human divine relationships.

According to him, the theme will be examined from various perspectives with the hope of enhancing peaceful co-existence in the home and society, which is major part of the mission of the Seminary, adding that speakers expected at the conference include Rev. (Dr.) Israel Akanji, who doubles as the President of the Nigerian Baptist Convention and Visitor to the Seminary and Rev. (Dr.) Dickson O. E. Madogwe, the immediate past Vice President (Ministerial) of Nigerian Baptist Convention.

He sai: “The theme shall be examined from various perspectives with the hope of enhancing peaceful co-existence in the home and society, which is major part of the mission of the seminary.

“Therefore, we call on all political office holders and all others in government to be more intentional in ensuring restoration of economic, social, educational vibrancy in Nigeria. More efforts should also be directed to ensuring security of life and property so that dwellers in Nigeria will experience a conducive atmosphere to face their work with peace of mind. The citizenry should also be law abiding and be praying for our leaders regularly. Time has come when everyone should work hard to restore the glory of our nation, Nigeria. Nigeria will rise again in all ramifications.