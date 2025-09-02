Minister, PSC, CSOs Mourn Arase, Condole with Family

•He was champion of human rights, says NHRC

Michael Olugbode and Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, on behalf of the Police ecosystem, has expressed grief over the passing of former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase.

Also, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Hashimu Argungu (rtd), paid a condolence visit to the family of the former Inspector General of Police, Solomon Arase, in Abuja.

This development comes as no fewer than 18 civil society organisations (CSOs) paid tribute to the late IGP, describing him as a rare breed — an exceptional professional and a reform-minded leader whose life epitomised integrity, intellect, discipline, and dedication to public service.

In a statement yesterday, the Minister of Police Affairs also condoled with the people and government of Nigeria — especially the Arase family — over the death of the former Chairman of the PSC, who passed away on Sunday.

He stated: “The Ministry and all stakeholders share in this moment of grief and sorrow with the family, the people of Edo State, and the entire country. This is a great loss to the nation, the Police Ecosystem, and the government of Nigeria.

“His contributions had a significant impact on the protection of lives and property. He worked cordially with the ministry in the transparent recruitment of police constables in 2024. It is important to acknowledge the significance of his service and the impact of his passing on the nation.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of a true leader and a dedicated servant of our nation. His legacy will live on through his tireless efforts and commitment to the people.”

Noting that his demise is a profound loss for the country, the Minister stated that Arase’s dedication to public service and his unwavering commitment to the security sector would be remembered.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the passing of a statesman who served with honour and integrity. May his spirit of leadership inspire generations to come. In this time of grief, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Arase. His contributions to our nation will not be forgotten.”

Also, the PSC described its immediate past Chairman as a distinguished officer, a cerebral leader, and a pathfinder whose life of service to the nation remains exemplary.

Further describing his passing as tragic, the Commission added that it is a great loss not only to the Commission but to the nation as a whole.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, said that as Chairman of the Commission, Arase provided visionary and stabilising leadership, guiding the Commission with uncommon wisdom.

Ani stated that Arase’s foresight and commitment to institutional growth culminated in the successful relocation of the Commission to its befitting Corporate Headquarters in Jabi, Abuja — one of the many legacies of his tenure.

For its own part, the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) and 17 other CSOs, in a joint statement, paid glowing tribute to Arase.

“Arase was not just another police officer. He was a rare breed — an exceptional professional and a reform-minded leader whose life epitomised integrity, intellect, discipline, and dedication to public service. At a time when the Nigeria Police Force was plagued by a deep crisis of legitimacy, Arase stood tall as a model of what policing in a democracy should embody,” they stated.

Meanwhile, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said it is deeply saddened by the passing of Arase, whom it described as a distinguished friend of the Commission and a stalwart champion of human rights.

In a statement on Monday, the Executive Secretary of the Commission, Dr. Tony Ojukwu said: “On behalf of the Management and Staff of the Commission, l extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and the entire Nigeria Police Force.

“As a visionary leader, Arase brought transformative reforms to the Nigeria Police Force, prioritising citizen-centric policing and human rights protection. His establishment of the Complaint Response Unit was a landmark initiative, ensuring swift responses to public complaints and fostering accountability within the police.”