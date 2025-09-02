Itsekiris Seek Independent Inquiry into Controversial INEC Polling Units, Ward Delineation

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Itsekiri people of Delta State yesterday called on the federal government to set up an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the conduct of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the controversial recent redelineation exercise in the Warri Federal Constituency.

It maintained that it was only an independent inquiry that could prove that the action of INEC on the redelineation exercise created ‘phantom’ polling units and wards in the constituency.

It noted that it will not accept the controversial INEC delineation of wards, polling units in the Warri Federal Constituency.

Chief Brown Mene, who read a communique, on behalf of Itsekiri Ethnic Nationality, at the end of a press conference held innWarri South Local Government Area, maintained that the commission robbed them of what actually belonged to them.

Contrary to insinuations in some quarters, the Itsekiris said they were not against the Supreme Court judgement but were demanding fairness, equity and justice from INEC in this regard.

They said that there were many biases and illegality that were associated with execution of the said judgment which revealed, going by the co-ordinates, the polling units and wards that were created by INEC do not correspond with the actual location on ground.

They therefore called on the Federal Government to set up an independent commission of inquiry to prove the action of INEC on the redelineation exercise that it created phantom polling units and wards in the Federal Constituency.

‘As law abiding citizens, we are not against the execution of Supreme Court order on the redelineation of Warri Federal Constituency Polling Units, Wards. We demand fairness, equity and justice from INEC. We reject the proposal of April 4, 2025 on Polling Units and wards delineation in its entity”, the communique stated.