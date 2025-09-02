Former FIRS Boss Nami Eyes Niger South Senatorial Seat

Nami Abdullahi, former Federal Inland Revenue Service FIRS boss has buried his governorship ambition and now wants to contest the Senatorial election in the Niger South Senatorial District.

Though Nami did not say on which platform he would be contesting, political watchers believe he would do so on the ticket of the All Progress Congress APC.

The Niger South Senatorial District seat is presently occupied by the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Peter Nda Alikali.

Nami confirmed his interest to contest the Senatorial election in Bida after being turbaned as the Majin Rabba Nupe (Treasurer of Nupe Kingdom) by the Etsu Nupe and Chairman of the Niger State Council of Traditional rulers Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar.

The former FIRS boss told some newsmen present at the event that he abandoned his governorship ambition after listening to wise counsels from elders in the Senatorial zone and the state in general.

“My intention initially was to contest for the governorship position, but after consultations with respected leaders, including the Etsu Nupe, I chose unity over ambition and redirected my focus to the Senate,” he was quoted as saying.

He promised to focus on how the standard of education in the Senatorial zone and the state in general would be improved pointing out also that during the campaign he would focus on rural and health care development.

“As a former FIRS Chairman, I have demonstrated accountability and how the results-driven service looks like, my campaign will be all about you, your divinity and the future of Niger, it is now time to move Niger South forward,” NAMI emphasized.