Favour Ofili Finally Confirms  Switch to Turkey

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Embattled former Nigerian sprinter, Favour Ofili, has confirmed that she has formally switched nationality to Turkey.

Ofili who was conspicuously missing from Team Nigeria’s list of 15 athletes for the World Athletics Championship in Tokyo, Japan later this month, announced on her X handle on social media last night that she has started new life in Turkey.

“As some of you have heard, I’m also starting a new chapter representing Turkey,” began Ofili on her @FavOfili handle.

She insisted that she was proud to have represented Nigeria for many years in a highly successful way. “Having won SIX gold medals, TWO silvers and TWO bronze medals in championship meets and a 200m finalist while experiencing the biggest disappointment from AFN and the NOC towards me.”

Ofili insisted that she made the decision to quit Nigeria after the negligence of omitting her name from the 100m event of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

She was also denied the opportunity to race at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games where she and nine other Nigerian athletes were stopped from competing due to the negligence of the AFN.

“Negligence towards me in Olympic (Tokyo/Paris). I have made this decision…while that means sitting out this year’s World Championship in Tokyo, this change comes from the heart, not from any financial motives. I ‘m truly grateful to have discovered a new home in Turkey.

She described her 2025 athletic season “ has been a whirlwind of a new experiences and big decisions. Racing back-to-back across amazing cities and learning from the best has been incredible.”