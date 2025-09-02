Diaspora Group Pledges N25m, 10,000 Votes for Oyebamiji in Osun 2026, Rallies Support for Tinubu’s Reforms

Sunday Ehigiator

The AMBO Movement UK, a coalition of Osun State indigenes in the diaspora, has pledged an initial donation of N25 million and the mobilisation of 10,000 votes in support of Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, ahead of the 2026 Osun governorship election.

In a communiqué signed by the Chairman, Mayowa Olabisi, and Public Relations Officer, Olawale Mikail, after its weekend session in London, the group endorsed Oyebamiji as the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), while also applauding President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what it described as bold economic reforms and strategic foreign policy strides.

The movement described Tinubu’s removal of fuel subsidies and the floating of the naira as “politically courageous decisions” that have restored investor confidence.

It further noted that the president’s recent diplomatic missions to Japan and Brazil have repositioned Nigeria for stronger bilateral ties, technology transfer, and trade partnerships.

“President Tinubu’s reforms are laying the foundation for a transparent and resilient economy while rebranding Nigeria’s global image. His leadership has positioned the country as a serious player in global markets,” the communiqué stated.

On Osun politics, the group urged the APC to give its ticket to Oyebamiji, describing him as the most qualified to succeed in 2026, given his record as the longest-serving Commissioner for Finance in the state.

They pointed to his achievements in boosting Osun’s internally generated revenue, clearing pension arrears, restoring full salary payments, and stabilising the state’s fiscal outlook.

“With competence, compassion, and continuity, AMBO represents Osun’s best chance at prosperity,” the group declared. “His human-centered approach, infrastructural foresight, and commitment to inclusive development make him the most viable candidate to lead Osun into a new era of prosperity and innovation.”

The diaspora group added its members have resolved to embark on grassroots mobilisation through their networks at home, promising to deliver at least 10,000 votes for the APC in the August 8, 2026 governorship election.