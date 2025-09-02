Autusbridge Reiterates Commitment to Drive Sales Growth

Oluchi Chibuzor

Autusbridge Consulting Limited, a leading Nigerian sales and business solutions company, has reiterated its commitment empowering organisations to achieve measurable growth through strategic sales support, capacity building, and technology-driven solutions.

This is as the firm said over the past 12 years, they have built a reputation as a trusted partner for companies across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, oil and gas, and financial services sectors.

Speaking recently in Lagos, the CEO Autusbridge Consulting Limited, Gbenga Johnson said the firm was established to help businesses overcome persistent sales and scalability challenges by integrating people, processes, and technology.

He explained that every business, whether big or small, depends on consistent, paying customers, noting that their mission has been to help organisations understand their markets, build capable sales teams, and adopt scalable technology that drives profitability.

He further explained that since inception they have helped businesses in addressing critical business gaps, tackling some of the most pressing growth barriers in Nigeria, including low sales capacity by providing tailored training programs to build skilled, confident, and professional sales teams.

According to him, “Over the last 12 years we have helped businesses design replicable systems that support growth and operational consistency by deploying CRM and sales automation tools to enhance productivity, track performance, and improve customer engagement.

“Since its inception, Autusbridge has delivered transformative sales solutions to leading companies across multiple industries. We have expanded services beyond Nigeria, partnering with organizations in Ghana and Sierra Leone.”