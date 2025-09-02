  • Monday, 1st September, 2025

Autusbridge Reiterates Commitment to Drive Sales Growth

Business | 15 seconds ago

Oluchi Chibuzor 

Autusbridge Consulting Limited, a leading Nigerian sales and business solutions company, has reiterated its commitment empowering organisations to achieve measurable growth through strategic sales support, capacity building, and technology-driven solutions.

This is as the firm said over the past 12 years, they have built a reputation as a trusted partner for companies across pharmaceuticals, FMCG, oil and gas, and financial services sectors.

Speaking recently in Lagos, the CEO Autusbridge Consulting Limited, Gbenga Johnson said the firm was established to help businesses overcome persistent sales and scalability challenges by integrating people, processes, and technology. 

He explained that every business, whether big or small, depends on consistent, paying customers, noting that their mission has been to help organisations understand their markets, build capable sales teams, and adopt scalable technology that drives profitability.

He further explained that since inception they have helped businesses in addressing critical business gaps, tackling some of the most pressing growth barriers in Nigeria, including low sales capacity by providing tailored training programs to build skilled, confident, and professional sales teams.

According to him, “Over the last 12 years we have helped businesses design replicable systems that support growth and operational consistency by deploying CRM and sales automation tools to enhance productivity, track performance, and improve customer engagement.

“Since its inception, Autusbridge has delivered transformative sales solutions to leading companies across multiple industries. We have expanded services beyond Nigeria, partnering with organizations in Ghana and Sierra Leone.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.