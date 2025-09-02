Aradel Renews Contractual Commitment to Supply Gas to NLNG 

Peter Uzoho



As part of its commitment to delivering sustainable energy solutions, Aradel Gas Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Aradel Holdings Plc, has signed a Gas Supply Agreement (GSA) to supply additional gas to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (NLNG) through the Shell Nigeria Gas (SNG) and NNPC Gas Marketing Limited (NGML) Partnership.



The milestone, according to Aradel, represents a major boost for Nigeria’s energy transition agenda and supports the federal hovernment’s gas reforms aimed at strengthening energy security whilst driving economic growth.



The Nigerian integrated energy company has consistently invested in infrastructure to unlock the full potential of its assets.



Commenting on the GSA signing, Managing Director of Aradel Holdings Plc, Mr. Adegbite Falade, said: “We are happy to sign an agreement that guarantees the supply of additional gas volumes to NLNG through the SNG-NGML Partnership. As the energy landscape continues to evolve, natural gas remains central to our growth strategy and the broader transition to cleaner energy.



“At Aradel, our expansion plans are closely aligned with the Federal Government’s initiatives on domestic gas supply, energy transition, and leverage of gas for Nigeria’s industrial growth.”