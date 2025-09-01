Warri Federal Constituency: Don Hails  Call on INEC to Obey S’Court Ruling

A university don, Prof. Ben Binebai, has applauded the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) for supporting the quest for justice and fairness by the marginalised Ijaw and Urhobo communities in the Warri Federal Constituency of Delta State.

Binebai, a professor of Theatre Arts with the Niger Delta University (NDU), lauded the rights group for condemning the alleged flagrant refusal of the Independent National Electoral Commi-ssion (INEC) to implement the December 2022 Supreme Court judgment “on the fresh delineation of electoral wards and units in the constituency.”

“This landmark judgment, delivered on 2 December 2022, was a beacon of hope for the marginalised Ijaw and Urhobo communities, who have long suffered the pangs of historical injustices and electoral irregularities,” he said yesterday.

“The Supreme Court’s judgment was a masterstroke of judicial wisdom, crafted to rectify the anomalies of the past and usher in a new era of electoral justice.

“HURIWA’s stance is a testament to the group’s unshakeable commitment to upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of the downtrodden.

“By aligning itself with the grievances raised by the Ijaw and Urhobo communities, HURIWA has demonstrated its unrelenting dedication to ensuring that the voices of the marginalised are heard and their rights respected.”

He wondered why INEC and the federal Government are allegedly subverting the ruling of the highest court in the land, stressing that the “Supreme Court ordered INEC to conduct a fresh delineation of all wards and polling units in Warri South, Warri South-West, and Warri North Local Government Areas.”

He further said: “This judgment was a response to long-standing complaints of fictitious wards, inequitable distribution of polling units, and gross irregularities that had tilted the balance of representation against the indigenous Ijaw and Urhobo people.

“The judgment was a clarion call to INEC to redeem its mandate and uphold the Constitution, and HURIWA’s support for the judgment is a testament to its commitment to justice and fairness.

“HURIWA’s position is clear: INEC’s refusal to implement the Supreme Court’s judgment is not only reckless but also a dangerous signal of institutional lawlessness that undermines the integrity of Nigeria’s democracy.”

Binebai insisted that any voter registration or electoral process carried out in Warri without fresh delineation is null and void, as well as a violation of the rule of law.

He said: “I urge INEC to take HURIWA’s concerns seriously and do the needful by enforcing justice on the Warri Federal Constituency ward delineation.

“The people of Warri deserve fair representation, and it is imperative that their rights are respected and protected.

“HURIWA’s stance is a reminder that the rule of law and democracy must be upheld, and I commend their efforts in promoting justice and fairness in Nigeria.”