Troops Kill 12 Terrorists, Recover Weapons in North-east

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Army yesterday said that troops of Operation Hadin Kai, in collaboration with the Air Component and local security outfits, eliminated 12 Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgents during long-range offensive operations.

The troops, the Service said, also cleared Tamsu Ngamdu, Dalakaleri, and Gaza of terrorist activities during the offensive.

A statement by the Media Information Officer of Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba, said: “Significantly, upon arrival at a suspected terrorist location at Loskori Kura, troops made contact, during which 12 insurgents were neutralised after a heavy gun duel.

Troops recovered eight AK-47 rifles and eight AK-47 magazines fully loaded with 7.62mm rounds of ammunition. An assorted cache of drugs and medical supplies used by the terrorists was also recovered by the resilient and dogged troops.”

While urging the Theatre Command to sustain the onslaught, the military authorities commended the troops for their renewed vigour.

