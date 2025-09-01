Sanwo-Olu: Technology Adoption, PPP Will Enhance Govt Service Delivery

Emma Okonji

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the strategic adoption of emerging technologies across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of government, will boost government service delivery to the citizens.

Sanwo-Olu said this at the weekend in Lagos, while delivering a speech at The Nigeria eGovernment Summit 2025, organised annually by DigiServe Networks Services.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Lagos State Commissioner for Innovation, Science and Technology, Mr. Olatubosun Alake, spoke on the theme: “Public-Private Partnership for Effective eGovernment Service Delivery.”

According to him, times are changing, and so we must embrace strategic methods and emerging technologies as this will facilitate effective government service delivery.

“The World Bank has recommended that Nigeria prioritises investments in human capital and infrastructure to drive inclusive growth. However, the government cannot do this alone. Public-Private Partnership (PPP) is therefore a necessary and important instrument for the attainment of sustainable economic development.

“Solutions from PPPs will provide more integrated financial design, construction, maintenance, and operational solutions to infrastructure projects in Nigeria. Access to healthcare and other social economic services and products can be accomplished through PPPs. The federal and state governments must provide materials that can facilitate an orderly development of PPPs,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Various keynote speakers at the summit, also stressed the need for PPP adoption to drive government service delivery.

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Dr. Aminu Maida, who was represented by Mr. Tunji Jimoh from NCC Lagos Zonal Office, said the public-private partnership initiative for effective e-Government service delivery could not be timelier as it speaks directly to our national ambition to harness digital public infrastructure, data systems and innovation as a catalyst for increasing growth, economic diversification and sustainable development.

According to Maida, “The Nigerian Communications Commission is at the centre of enabling these reforms by ensuring that the networks underpinning the PPP are secure, reliable and inclusive. Through this, we have brought back broadband penetration, which has grown from 40 per cent five years ago to about 48 per cent in 2025, representing millions more Nigerians with digital access. We also have the Universal Education Fund, which is connecting schools, healthcare facilities and rural communities, tackling the stark reality that digital exclusion is the new poverty.”

The Director General, National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Dr. Abisoye Coker-Odusote, in her keynote address, spoke about the different initiatives carried out by NIMC to drive service delivery to citizens.

Coker-Odusote, who was represented by the Head, Data Centre Infrastructure at NIMC, Aliyu Gumi, said: “The journey to a full realised e-government is a collective one. It is built on foundation of trusted digital identity powered by continuous innovation and sustained unwavering collaboration.”

In his welcome address, the convener of Nigeria eGovernment Summit, Lanre Ajayi, said over the past six editions, DigiServe has built a vibrant platform that fosters trust, transparency, and practical collaboration between public agencies and private innovators.

“We have highlighted practical PPP models, successful procurement pathways, data governance best practices, and the crucial role of cybersecurity and resilience in public digital services,” Ajayi said.