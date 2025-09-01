Rivers LG Election: APC Sweeps  20 Chairmanship, PDP Wins 3

* It’s an absurdity, declares Atiku

* RSIEC has done a wonderful job, says ex-Deputy Speaker

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, has won 20 chairmanship seats out of the 23 local government councils in the elections which held on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

The results, which were announced by Chairman of the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, (RSIEC), Dr Michael Odey, indicated that the APC won in Abua/Odual, Ahoada East, Ahoada West, Akuku-Toru, Andoni, Asari-Toru, Bonny, Degema, Eleme, Emohua, Etche, Gokana, Ikwerre, Khana, Okrika, Omuma, Opobo/Nkoro, Oyigbo and Tai, while PDP won in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni, Obio/Akpor, and PHALGA.

The results were as follow: Abua/Odual, Ofori Owoalabi, 28755 votes (APC); Ahoada East, Solomon Achoma, 54509 (APC); Ahoada West, Eugene Epelle, 84125 votes (APC);Akulga, Bob Fubara 63593 votes (APC); Andoni, Lucky Promise, 126181 votes (APC); and Asalga, George Onegiyeofori, 56383 votes (APC).

Also, Bonny, Abinye Blessing Pepple, 13543 votes (APC);Degema, Michael John Williams, 61536 votes (APC);Eleme, Obarilomate Ollor 77452 vote (APC); Emohua, Chidi Loyd 114380 votes (APC); and Etche, Njoku Boniface, 100649 votes (APC).

Following, too, Gokana, Dekor Confidence, 96478 votes (APC); Ikwerre, Charles Wobodo, 62746 votes (APC);Khana, Bariere Thomas, 156027 votes (APC); Obio Akpor Gift Worlu, 328823 votes (PDP) and ONELGA, Shedrack Ogbogu, 51051 votes.

There were also Ogu/Bolo, Vincent Nemioboka 36374 votes (APC); Okrika, Akuro Tobin, 32285 votes (APC); Omuma, Obasi Uchechwuku, 38530 votes (APC); Opobo/Nkoro, Barr James A. James, 38822 votes (APC); Oyigbo, Okechukwu Akara, 101495 votes (APC); PHALGA, Allwell Ihunda, 235054 votes (PDP); and Tai LGA, Mbakpone Okpe, 70,080 votes (APC).

However, reacting, former vice president and chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has condemned the just concluded local government elections in Rivers State as an absurdity and travesty of democracy.

He also described the election as shameful and shambolic, while calling on the opposition political parties in Rivers State to reject the outcome of the election.

In a statement, the former vice-president said, ”The local government election conducted by the occupation government in Rivers State is an awful absurdity and a travesty to the very notion of elective democracy.

”By the shameful and shambolic manner in which the occupation government went ahead to conduct local government elections in Rivers State, it is clear that the ruling APC party is not leaving anyone in doubt that it is prepared to throw caution to the wind in order to achieve an inordinate political advantage.

”It, therefore, becomes necessary to call the attention of well-meaning Nigerians. international community and all friends and partners of Nigeria to the dangerous curve that the President Bola Tinubu regime is taking our dear country.

”I will also call on all opposition parties in Rivers State to reject the local government election on the premise that the occupation government that conducted the exercise is extraneous to our laws, with absolutely no legitimacy to undertake such a crucial and sensitive assignment.

”In the same breath, I wish to share my unflinching solidarity with the good people of Rivers State, who are currently victims of political brigandry to a power cabal which is bent on overturning their democratic rights at all cost.”

Speaking with THISDAY, Legal Adviser, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Okachi Ordu, described the election as one of the best things that happened to the state, saying it was transparent and credible, and would bring peace to the state.

“The election that was conducted on August 30, 2025 is one of the best things that happened in the state, one of the best things that Rivers people are expecting, it’s the best we have ever seen. It’s seamless and rancour-free election and the freest and fairest election we have ever seen in Rivers State.

“This is to say Rivers people have come out once again to speak with their PVC to chose those who will man the affairs of Rivers State. And we PDP stakeholders in Rivers State we are very much happy and all results as being declared here today is well expected and we have accepted the result in good faith and for the good and betterment of Rivers State.”

Also, a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives and Chairman of the South-South Development Commission (SSDC), Chibudom Nwuche, has applauded RSIEC for the successful conduct of the local government elections in Rivers.

Describing the commission’s efforts as wonderful, Nwuche, who monitored the election as an observer, said the election was peaceful and credible across the 23 local government areas of the state.

He commended the people for coming out en masse to cast their votes and for maintaining decorum throughout the exercise saying there was no report of violence or disturbances in any part of the state.