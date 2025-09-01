PFN Group: Christians Should Produce the Next Osun Gov

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

An arm of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), the Directorate of Politics and Governance (DPG), Osun State Chapter has noted that for justice and fairness, the Christian community in the state should produce the next governor.

Besides, the group denounced what it termed a wrong statistics being bandied around that Muslims in the state are 67 per cent, saying that correct data showed that Christian population to be 47 per cent, Muslims 43 per cent and others 10 per cent.

According to a statement signed by the State DPG’s Director, Rev. Isaac Alamu and the Secretary, Rev Walter Aworanti, these were parts of the resolution of the group after a one-day seminar held in Osogbo, the state capital by DPG state executives and its representatives from all the 30 local governments in the state and the area office.

The PFN group noted that out of the seven civilian governors that had ruled the state, only one of them, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola was a Christian.

They listed the names of the Muslim governors as Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Chief Abdulkareem Adebisi Akande, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, Alhaji Isiaka Oyetola and Senator Ademola Adeleke.

They noted that by the time the current governor will be completing his tenure in 2026, Muslim governors would have spent 22 years compared to seven years spent by Oyinlola.

The group also frowned on the federal government over the appointments of principal officers for the two new federal universities in the state.

The statement read: “At the Federal University of Health Sciences, Ila-Orangun, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Akem Lasisi, the Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof. Monsur Adeleke and the Registrar, Mr. Kassim Kayode Babawale are Muslims”

“At the Federal University of Agriculture and Development, Iragbiji, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Atayese Muftau, the Registrar, Mr. Afolabi Tunde Muritala, the Bursar, Mr. Akem Adeniyi and the Librarian, Mr. Wasiu Olayide Lawal are all Muslims.

“These universities are not Islamic institutions but schools being funded by our commonwealth and one expects the President, Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister, Dr. Moruf Tunji Alausa to be sensitive of the state secularism when making appointments as these” the statement added.

The group promised its support for all Christians who intend to partake in politics no matter the political party they belong.

Also speaking during the one-day event, the State Chairman of PFN, Prophet Isaiah Adelowokan, who was represented by Bishop Adesola Olubadejo and the two resource persons, Segun Durotolu, a former Ila Local Government Chairman and Bishop Seun Adeoye, a one-time chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) in the state admonished Christians to be fully involved in politics, while noting that doing so will help bring sanity to governance.